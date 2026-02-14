Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Advances Through Roadmap Phase 3 With Over $20.5M Raised

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is moving forward with Roadmap Phase 3 after surpassing $20.5 million in total funding. This milestone highlights strong investor confidence and steady presale momentum as the project continues expanding its decentralized lending infrastructure. With development progressing and community growth accelerating, Phase 3 marks a key step toward its full market debut.

What is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Building

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a new crypto protocol built on the Ethereum network. The project is building a non-custodial system that removes the need for banks. The main goal is to let users unlock the value of their crypto without ever having to sell. This is done through a dual-market model. The first part is a Peer-to-Contract (P2C) system where users put assets like ETH or USDT into shared pools. The second part is a Peer-to-Peer (P2P) system for direct, flexible loans.

This vision has already earned a massive level of trust from the market. To date, Mutuum Finance has raised over $20.5 million in funding. This capital ensures the team has everything they need to finish their roadmap. Even more impressive is the size of the community. More than 19,000 holders have already joined the ecosystem. This high number shows that the protocol has reached global adoption long before its full market debut.

The 300% Surge and Community Rewards

The growth of the MUTM token has been nothing short of incredible. The project is currently in Phase 7 of its distribution. The token is priced at $0.04, which is a key point in its journey toward a confirmed launch price of $0.06. The distribution started in early 2025 at a price of just $0.01. This means that since the beginning, the token has already surged 300% in value.

Each stage of the roadmap has a specific percentage allocation. As these phases sell out, the price moves higher. This phased model rewards early supporters and keeps the project stable. To keep the energy high, the platform features a 24-hour board. This is a daily competition where the top participant is rewarded with a $500 bonus in tokens every night. This system keeps the community active and gives everyone a fair chance to grow their holdings.

Token Supply and Fair Distribution

The math behind Mutuum Finance is designed for long-term health. The total supply of tokens is fixed at 4 billion MUTM. To prioritize the community, exactly 45.5% (1.82 billion tokens) is set aside for the presale stages. This ensures that the majority of the project is owned by the people who believe in it early on.

So far, over 845 million tokens have already been sold. This proves that MUTM is one of the most popular top crypto opportunities of the year. Joining the ecosystem is also very simple. The platform supports direct card payments, so you can use your debit or credit card to secure your position. You can also pay with other major cryptos. This ease of use is a big reason why the project reached 19,000 holders so fast.

The Final Rush for Roadmap Phase 2 and 3

The project has reached its biggest technical milestone yet: the V1 protocol launch on the Sepolia testnet. This proves that the technology is no longer just a plan-it is working code. Users can now test the lending pools, the mtToken yield system, and the automated liquidator bot in a live environment. This successful launch marks the end of Phase 2 and the official entry into Roadmap Phase 3.

As the team refines the core infrastructure, the sense of urgency is growing. Phase 7 is selling out at a record pace as investors realize that the $0.04 price is the final chance to get a massive discount before the $0.06 launch.

With the V1 protocol proving the system works, the "smart money" is moving in fast. For those looking for a new crypto with real utility and audited security, Mutuum Finance is the clear choice. The tech is ready, the funding is secured, and the final phases are disappearing quickly.

