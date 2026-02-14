Fetch Me Later Hosted Valentine's Paw-Ty Benefiting Rescued Foster Dog Buddy

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Fetch Me Later, a luxury pet resort located in McKinney, Texas, hosted its Annual Valentine's Paw-ty on February 12. The event brought together the local community of dog owners to celebrate the holiday while raising funds for a charitable cause. The gathering provided an opportunity for pets and their owners to engage in social activities centered around affection and care for animals.

The event featured a variety of engaging activities designed for canine guests. Attendees participated in Valentine-themed photo sessions and enjoyed special treats, including doggy champagne and yogurt-covered strawberries. The primary focus of the occasion was to support Buddy, a rescued dog currently being fostered and searching for his forever family, with entry fees contributing directly to his medical expenses. Additionally, the event included a raffle where donations allowed participants to“buy Buddy a kiss” and enter for a chance to win a complimentary week of daycare.

Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations for Fetch Me Later, represented the organization during this community-focused initiative. The event aligned with the company's long-standing mission to provide a trusted source for pet care where each guest is valued and treated with the highest regard. The resort, known for its luxury amenities, emphasized its commitment to the health and safety of every pet, a core value that dictates the facility's operations.

Fetch Me Later has established a reputation for providing premium care in McKinney and surrounding areas, including Prosper, Frisco, and Collin County. The facility is situated on Highway 380, nestled among three wooded acres. Since opening in 1998, the family-owned business-operated by the McGough family: Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler-has focused on personalized care. Denise, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, is often on-site to ensure the well-being of guests.

Customers have frequently expressed their appreciation for the facility's services. Alicia E., a client of the resort, stated, "We travel a lot and Fetch Me Later is our preferred place to leave our fur babies while gone. Great, attentive, friendly staff and well-sized rooms for our dogs and cat."

Another client, Nicole T., shared her experience regarding the staff's dedication. "Fetch Me Later is Amazing! Our dog has boarded here many times and he loves it! The staff are incredible and take such great care of our big fur baby. I wouldn't trust anyone else to care for our dog the way they do," she said.

Josh L. also highlighted the personal attention provided by the ownership. "We love Fetch Me Later! We are so grateful for their hearts. They love our girl like she is their own. Major props to the owner for taking us on a personal tour and being incredible towards us. The staff is also top notch. Thank you guys!"

The resort maintains professional standards through various memberships and certifications. Fetch Me Later is a member of The Dog Gurus and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA), holding a bronze membership for 2025. Additionally, the facility adheres to a strict Pet Bill of Rights and Employee Code of Ethics, ensuring that the welfare of pets remains the paramount business consideration.

Dog owners interested in learning more about the facility's services, future events, or adoption opportunities for Buddy are encouraged to visit the company's website or contact the resort directly.

For more information about Fetch Me Later and its services, call +1 972-562-9910 or visit . Additional updates and information are available on the facility's blog.

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 3 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071



