Atlanta Criminal Defense Attorney Michael Bixon Celebrates 15 Years Of Practice

ATLANTA, GA – As he marks 15 years of criminal defense practice, Atlanta attorney Michael Bixon, founder of Bixon Law, is reaffirming his commitment to defending individuals accused of drug crimes and serious criminal charges throughout Atlanta and surrounding Georgia communities.

Over the past decade and a half, Bixon has built a reputation for determined advocacy, personalized client support, and strategic courtroom representation. Now, as he celebrates this professional milestone, he continues defending clients facing a wide range of criminal charges, including drug-related offenses, theft crimes, weapons charges, and DUI.

“Fifteen years in practice has reinforced one thing for me, every person deserves a strong and unwavering defense,” said Michael Bixon.“Being accused of a crime can turn someone's world upside down in an instant. My goal is to step in immediately, protect my client's rights, and fight for their future from day one.”

Bixon Law handles a wide range of criminal defense matters, including:



Drug possession charges

Drug trafficking allegations

Marijuana-related offenses

Weapons charges

Assault and battery

Theft crimes DUI and other serious offenses

Michael Bixon has secured favorable outcomes for clients facing charges ranging from misdemeanors to the most severe felony accusations, including dismissals in cases involving violent crime allegations and major drug offenses.

“Every case deserves attention, preparation, and a defense strategy tailored to the individual,” Bixon added.“I don't believe in treating people like case numbers. I believe in treating them like human beings who deserve a real chance to be heard.”

Courtroom Experience and National Media Insight

In addition to his work in the courtroom, Michael Bixon has gained recognition through appearances on CourtTV, where he has provided legal insight and commentary on high-profile criminal cases. His media presence reflects a deep understanding of criminal law, trial strategy, and the realities defendants face within the justice system.

“CourtTV gives the public a window into how complex criminal cases really are,” said Bixon.“But what matters most to me is applying that knowledge and experience directly to the people here in Atlanta who need a strong defense when everything is on the line.”

Commitment to Clients, 24/7 Support, and Fair Representation

Known for being accessible and client-focused, Bixon emphasizes communication and support throughout the legal process.

“When someone is facing any kind of criminal accusation, fear and uncertainty come with it,” Bixon said.“My job is to bring clarity, guidance, and aggressive advocacy so my clients never feel like they're facing the system alone.”

Bixon Law serves clients across the Atlanta metro area and is committed to defending the constitutional rights of the accused while pursuing the best possible outcomes through negotiation, litigation, or trial when necessary.

About Michael Bixon

Michael Bixon earned his Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Central Florida before receiving his Juris Doctorate from Barry University School of Law. He clerked in criminal and constitutional law matters early in his career and later became a Senior Associate Attorney at the Reynolds Law Group after moving to Atlanta.

He has also volunteered extensively with the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyer Foundation, assisting clients with housing and debt-related legal matters.

Michael Bixon is a member of the Georgia Trial Lawyers Association, the Georgia Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and is a graduate of the Bill Daniel Trial Program.

Bixon Law is a criminal defense firm based in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, located at 260 Peachtree Street NW, Suite 2200. The firm represents clients throughout the Atlanta metropolitan area and surrounding counties, providing strategic defense in state and local courts across Georgia.

Michael Bixon is a life-long believer in making the best of any situation and looking forward to a bright future. He brings that same philosophy to his practice and focus in helping people facing insurmountable circumstances. For Michael, going out of his way for his clients, being available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and ensuring they receive just representation is the only way to operate his practice. When you need a defense attorney dedicated to his clients and focused on their rights, contact Bixon Law.

