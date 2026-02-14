US 'Will Always Be A Child Of Europe': Rubio At Munich Conference

Rubio Reaffirms US-Europe Alliance

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday reaffirmed America's commitment to strengthening the transatlantic alliance, declaring that the United States "will always be a child of Europe" and that the two sides "belong together" during his keynote speech at the Munich Security Conference. Reflecting on the broader geopolitical context, Rubio observed that the "euphoria" following the West's Cold War victory had bred a false sense of lasting triumph, now jeopardising the very institutions that defeated the Nazi regime and the Soviet Union.

Critique of Globalisation and Unilateral Stance

Emphasising shared values, he underscored the profound foundations linking the United States and Europe, stating, "We are bound to one another by the deepest bonds that nations could share, forged by centuries of shared history, Christian faith, culture, heritage, language, ancestry and the sacrifices our forefathers made together." While calling for unity, Rubio criticised aspects of globalisation, including open borders, unfettered free trade, "deindustrialisation", and mass migration. He also voiced opposition to carbon emission reduction measures and defended unilateral US military interventions in Latin America and the Middle East. On the United Nations, he said, "On the most pressing matters before us, [the U.N.] has no answers and has played virtually no role."

Rubio's address stood in contrast to Vice President JD Vance's more confrontational remarks at the same event a year earlier. Moderator Wolfgang Ischinger welcomed the speech as a "sigh of relief", conveying "reassurance" and "partnership."

European Leaders Call for Greater Autonomy

European leaders attending the conference, however, stressed the necessity for greater autonomy. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted, "In today's fractured world, Europe must become more independent -- there is no other choice."

Echoing concerns over Europe's position, French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking the previous evening, rejected negative characterisations of Europe, saying it had been "unjustly vilified." He urged, "Everyone should take their cue from us, instead of criticising us or trying to divide us," and advocated "derisking vis-a-vis all the big powers" in defence, the economy, and technology. He further stated, "Europe is rearming, but we must now go beyond," and "Europe has to learn to become a geopolitical power."

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, in his opening comments on Friday, remarked, "The culture wars of MAGA in the U.S. are not ours." He cautioned that American global leadership was under pressure amid intensifying great power competition, including from China, and declared, "Even the United States will not be powerful enough to go it alone." He added, "Dear friends, being a part of NATO is not only Europe's competitive advantage. It is also the United States' competitive advantage."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)