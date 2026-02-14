President Ilham Aliyev Met With The European Union's High Representative For Foreign Affairs And Security Policy In Munich

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, in Munich on February 14.

