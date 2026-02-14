Philippine President Welcomes Resumption Of Direct Quanzhou-Cebu Flights

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Manila: Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos has welcomed China's decision to resume direct flights between Quanzhou in east China's Fujian Province and Cebu in the central Philippines, the Presidential Communications Office said Saturday.

Marcos also expressed his hope that this move will be the beginning of more interactions and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations.

According to the Chinese embassy in the Philippines, Xiamen Airlines is scheduled to resume the Quanzhou-Cebu direct route on March 29.

The service will initially operate twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Furthermore, the airline plans to continue increasing the frequency of round-trip flights between Xiamen and Manila.

The Chinese embassy reaffirmed its commitment to facilitating personnel exchanges and enhancing bilateral engagement and cooperation between China and the Philippines.