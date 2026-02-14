403
Russian Senator Says Telegram might get blocked
(MENAFN) A senior Russian lawmaker cautioned Friday that the messaging app Telegram may face a complete ban in the country if it does not comply with national legislation.
“Telegram is a very high-quality platform, and I use it actively myself,” Andrey Klishas, head of the Federation Council Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building, said in remarks reported by news outlets.
However, he stressed that all digital platforms operating in Russia must follow the country’s laws, noting that “Telegram is no exception.”
Klishas added that the ultimate decision regarding the app’s status rests with the state communications regulator, advising the public to “wait for the decision of Roskomnadzor,” the agency overseeing media and communications.
The warning comes amid a broader push by Russian authorities to tighten control over foreign messaging services. WhatsApp was recently restricted after its parent company, Meta, allegedly failed to comply with the “norm and letter of Russian law.”
Following the WhatsApp block, the Kremlin encouraged citizens to switch to “Max,” a state-developed messenger now mandatory on new devices since 2025.
Telegram continues to be widely used for communication, including military purposes, but has faced increasing pressure from Roskomnadzor over data localization and anti-terrorism requirements.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov has previously argued that these restrictions are intended to push users toward state-monitored platforms, echoing concerns voiced by Meta regarding political censorship.
