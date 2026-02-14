FIFA Women Referees Development Seminar Concludes In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The curtain has fallen on the FIFA Women Referees Development Seminar, organized by FIFA in Doha over five days, with distinguished participation from referees representing the Asian, African and Oceanian confederations.

The seminar forms part of FIFA's ongoing efforts to advance women's refereeing and elevate its standards on the international stage.

A total of 16 international referees took part in the program, including seven from Asia, eight from Africa and one from Oceania.

Participants underwent a comprehensive curriculum combining theoretical and practical components aimed at enhancing both technical proficiency and physical fitness, while refining officiating skills in line with the latest FIFA-approved standards.

The seminar featured a series of specialized lectures delivered by leading FIFA instructors and refereeing experts.

Sessions focused on recent amendments to the Laws of the Game, in-game decision-making processes, and the management of high-intensity competitive matches.

The program also included detailed analytical reviews of key refereeing decisions from recent international tournaments, examined through a rigorous and methodical framework.

On the practical front, the referees completed intensive on-field training that included fitness drills and physical assessments conducted according to international benchmarks, as well as medical examinations and match-simulation exercises replicating official competition environments.

An eight-match friendly tournament was also organized, fully officiated by the participating referees, whose performances were comprehensively evaluated by FIFA assessors.

At the conclusion of the seminar, Hani Taleb Ballan, Chairman of the Referees Committee of the Qatar Football Association and Vice Chairman of FIFA's Referees Committee, delivered a motivational address praising the high standards demonstrated throughout the event. He commended the referees for their professionalism, discipline and commitment to maximizing the benefits of the program, underscoring the importance of sustained dedication to achieving the highest levels of excellence.

The seminar once again reaffirmed FIFA's commitment to expanding the pool of qualified female referees capable of officiating major continental and international tournaments, while strengthening women's representation within the global refereeing framework.

Through specialized development initiatives that integrate academic preparation with practical application, FIFA continues to support the growing ambitions of women's football worldwide.