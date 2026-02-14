403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
240 Kg Of Frozen Chicken Destroyed In Irbid
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Irbid, Feb 14 (Petra) – Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) personnel, in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, on Saturday destroyed 240 kilograms of frozen chicken of an unknown origin that were found in a vehicle.
The JFDA said in a statement that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the chicken, adding that legal action was taken, and those involved were referred to judicial authorities.
The Food and Drug Administration urged people to call the toll-free hotline 117114, or on WhatsApp at 0795632000, or email... for any comments, inquiries, or complaints.
Irbid, Feb 14 (Petra) – Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) personnel, in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, on Saturday destroyed 240 kilograms of frozen chicken of an unknown origin that were found in a vehicle.
The JFDA said in a statement that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the chicken, adding that legal action was taken, and those involved were referred to judicial authorities.
The Food and Drug Administration urged people to call the toll-free hotline 117114, or on WhatsApp at 0795632000, or email... for any comments, inquiries, or complaints.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment