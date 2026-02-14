240 Kg Of Frozen Chicken Destroyed In Irbid

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Feb 14 (Petra) – Jordan Food and Drug Administration (JFDA) personnel, in cooperation with the Royal Department for Environmental Protection, on Saturday destroyed 240 kilograms of frozen chicken of an unknown origin that were found in a vehicle.The JFDA said in a statement that investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the chicken, adding that legal action was taken, and those involved were referred to judicial authorities.The Food and Drug Administration urged people to call the toll-free hotline 117114, or on WhatsApp at 0795632000, or email... for any comments, inquiries, or complaints.