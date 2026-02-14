Zelensky In Munich Demonstrates Visualization Of Russia's Massive Strike On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He presented this visualization during his speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform's correspondent reports.

"Right now you can see a visualization of one of Russias attacks. Many of you were already here in Munich when this strike took place. Russia launched 24 ballistic missiles, one air launched guided missile, and 219 attack drones against our cities: Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa," Zelensky said while commenting on the footage.

He noted that to repel this attack, Ukraine's air defense used missiles that had arrived from partners on Sunday, February 8.

"And on Thursday night, the missiles were already protecting our skies. And this is just one night, but Russian attacks happen almost every night in Ukraine, and at least once a week massive strikes," he emphasized.

He called on partners to continue supporting Ukraine's air defense, especially the PURL program, through which Ukraine purchases weapons, primarily air defense missiles, from the United States.

"Sometimes we manage to deliver new missiles to our Patriots or NASAMS right before an attack, sometimes literally at the last moment. And I want to especially thank Germany, Norway, and the Netherlands for their strong leadership in Europe when it comes to providing us with air defense systems. Thank you very much. These systems protect our lives," Zelensky said.

As reported, on the night of February 12, Russia launched 219 attack drones at Ukraine, a significant number of them Shahed-type drones, as well as 25 missiles, 24 of them ballistic.

Photo: screenshot from video