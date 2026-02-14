Bengaluru: Four Municipal Officials Face Action Over Fake PID, A-Khata Irregularities
In a significant development, the Additional Commissioner has issued show-cause notices to four officials of the Greater Bengaluru West Municipal Corporation over allegations of generating a fake Property Identification Number (PID) to facilitate the issuance of an A-Khata for properties owned by a private builder in Mallasandra village. The action follows serious complaints of irregularities and alleged bribery in connection with land records.
Show-Cause Notices Issued To Four Officials
Notices have been served to Abdul Rab, Deputy Commissioner of West Municipal Corporation Zone-1; Aarati Anand, Joint Commissioner; Ramesh Rathod, Assistant Revenue Officer of Ward 198; and Shivakumar, Revenue Inspector.
The officials have been directed to submit their explanations within 48 hours, failing which a recommendation for disciplinary action will be forwarded to the competent authorities.
Allegations Of Fake PID And A-Khata Issuance
According to the allegations, the officials created a fake Property Identification Number for a 10.20-acre parcel of land belonging to a Chennai-based construction company in Mallasandra village, Uttarahalli Hobli, under Hemmigepura Ward, falling within the jurisdiction of the BDA and the West Municipal Corporation.
Based on the alleged fake PID, an A-Khata was reportedly issued for the property.
Complaint Filed With Lokayukta
Former BBMP ruling party leader N.R. Ramesh filed a complaint with the Lokayukta and the GBA, alleging that crores of rupees were accepted as a bribe in exchange for issuing the illegal documents.
Acting on the complaint, the Additional Commissioner initiated proceedings and issued notices to the accused officials seeking clarification.
