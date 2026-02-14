Driven By Purpose® Podcast Releases New Episode Featuring Dahryn Trivedi On Consciousness, Science, And Well-Being

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Driven By Purpose, the podcast hosted by legendary motivational speaker Rudy Ruettiger, has released a thought-provoking new episode featuring Dahryn Trivedi, a visionary Enlightened Spiritual Leader at Divine Connection International- a non-profit organization advancing human health and well-being by evolving consciousness through Divine Blessings-and validating their measurable impact through rigorous scientific research.

In the episode, Trivedi offers a perspective that connects lived spiritual experience with empirical validation. She discusses her lifelong pursuit of understanding consciousness, which began in early childhood through repeated experiences of complete mental stillness and thoughtlessness. She explains that these direct experiences revealed consciousness as a fundamental reality -one her work at Divine Connection International is now focused on scientifically proving through empirical research and clinical validation.

Trivedi further emphasizes that consciousness is not an abstract or spiritual pursuit, but the governing force behind every aspect of human existence, including thought patterns, emotional states, mental health, behavior, and physical functioning. She explains that modern science has largely focused on the brain and body, while overlooking the force that programs them, which she identifies as the root reason mental and emotional health challenges remain so widespread.

“That's why you see all the problems you see in the modern day and age. That's why billions of people are suffering from mental and emotional health problems” says Dahryn.“Science is unable to address the nature of a human, which is the spirit or consciousness.” She discusses how evolving consciousness can shape emotional stability, cognitive function, and quality of life.

Listeners are introduced to the scientific research of Divine Connection International, including more than 6,000 experiments and 670+ peer-reviewed publications with over 12,000 citations, as well as randomized placebo-controlled clinical trials (RCTs) measuring neurotransmitters, hormones, over 100 blood parameters, and cognitive and motor function using the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Toolbox-revealing the impact of consciousness beyond belief or psychology. Her work shows measurable gains in mental and emotional health, positioning consciousness as essential to true well-being.

Dahryn Trivedi's episode has also premiered on Times Square Today® and Wall Street Today® via The Success Network® YouTube Channel. This release highlights her leadership, research, and mission for the world, positioning Trivedi as a globally recognized authority who is shaping the future of well-being through science and consciousness.

Driven By Purpose® features stories of perseverance, leadership, and purpose from people who turn life's defining moments into lasting impact. The episode with Dahryn Trivedi is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and all major podcast platforms.

Watch the episode on The Success Network® YouTube Channel:



About Driven By Purpose®

Hosted by Rudy Ruettiger, Driven By Purpose® features conversations with leaders, entrepreneurs, and changemakers who have discovered purpose through challenge and triumph. Each episode explores the moments, values, and lessons that inspire authentic, courageous, and impactful leadership.