Uttam Singh Shares Why The Compositions Of Current Era Isn't Working

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Music composer Uttam Singh, who is known for his work on 'Gadar', has shared why the new music isn't working.

The music composer spoke with IANS, and shared that the music of the current era lacks melody, which is the foundation to any good song.

He told IANS,“The old music is still going on. Today, no matter how big films are getting hit, old songs are being taken. So, first of all, this is a very wrong thing. That you are making films with old songs because new songs are being created. Why are they not being said? Because there is no depth. Because there is no melody, because there is no music, because there are no lyrics. That's why those songs come, get danced and go”.

He further mentioned,“The old music that has already been hit, here I will definitely say that the songs that have been used in 'Gadar 2', the songs are the same. A song is land. It is difficult to make land rest of the land, whether you make a plant or a bungalow, or make a field, it is up to you. But the song is the land. Creating the land is a very big thing”.

Earlier, he shared how the industry treated the late singing legend, as he said,“I have always seen Lata ji as Goddess Saraswati. We worship Saraswati because we belong to the arts. And living Saraswati was only and only Lata ji. I have worked with her for almost 40 years since I started playing around 1965-1966. I kept working with her”.

“And I have arranged many songs with her. Here I would like to tell you one thing, that there was a time, when producers, directors, music directors, writers, cameramen, actresses, actors, everyone had a wish that Lata ji should sing in our film”, he added.