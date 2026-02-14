Pulwama Attack Anniversary: What PM Narendra Modi Said At Guwahati Rally WATCH

MENAFN - Live Mint) On the seventh anniversary of the deadly Pulwama attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the world saw how India punished terrorists. He also paid his tributes to the CRPF soldiers who lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack.

Modi comments came during an election rally in Guwahati district of Assam on Saturday.

The Prime Minister said:“Today is the anniversary of the Pulwama attack. I bow to the brave sons of Mother India who lost their lives in this attack. After this terrorist attack, the way India punished the terrorists was witnessed by the entire world. Some people are still trembling even today. You have seen India's strength in Operation Sindoor.”

The attack occurred on 14 February, 2019, when a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden car into a CRPF bus, which was part of a convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway, resulting in the deaths of 40 CRPF personnel.

In an apparent attack on the Congress, PM Modi said:“Did we take decisive leadership during Congress regime? Congress asks questions on nationalism. Congress never prioritised India's security. It was because of wrong policies of Congress that the Northeast lived under fear.”

The people of Assam have blessed the BJP-NDA and are ready to fully support it again in the upcoming Assembly election. The excitement at today's rally in Guwahati is incredible.

The Prime Minister further said his government is giving strong emphasis to boosting infrastructure in Assam.

"A few days ago, the Union Budget was presented. This is my first visit to the Northeast after the Budget. The Northeast, which was neglected by Congress, is our priority and we are devoted to its development. For us, the Northeast is our Ashtalakshmi. We have given strong focus to the Northeast to make it economically independent," he said.

"Congress even refuses to consider India as a nation. Those who do not show even the slightest respect towards Mother India can never work for the country's welfare," he added.

Assam will go to the polls in the first half of this year.

The Prime Minister said that whenever the Northeast was mentioned earlier, it reminded people of poor infrastructure.

"And today, such highways are being built here where not only vehicles run, but even aircraft can land. This is a moment of pride. This is the changing spirit of Assam."

He also said the greatest honour of his life is being a BJP worker.