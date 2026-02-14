Zelensky: The Longer The War Continues, The More Dangerous Putin's Evolution Becomes

MENAFN - UkrinForm) He made the remarks during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that the war reveals forms of evil that nobody anticipated, and the longer it continues, the more resources the aggressor receives. The consequences become more dangerous, the evolution of the weapons and the war itself becomes more dangerous, and so does the evolution of Putin, he said.

He added that Putin has already become a "slave to war" and cannot imagine life without it.

According to Zelensky, right now, Putin's attention is on Ukraine, and no one in Ukraine believes he will ever release the Ukrainian nation. But he will not release other European nations either, because he cannot let go of the very idea of war. He may see himself as a tsar, but in reality, he is a "slave to war," Zelensky said.

The president noted that the Russian leader no longer lives a normal life. Putin cannot imagine life without power or after power and ordinary things do not interest him, Zelensky said. Putin consults more with Peter I and Empress Catherine II about territorial gains than with any living person, Zelensky added.

The 62nd Munich Security Conference began on February 13, serving as a leading global forum to discuss major international security challenges.

About 1,000 participants from nearly 120 countries are attending the three-day event, including almost 60 heads of state and government, 56 foreign ministers, over 30 defense ministers, and leaders of more than 40 international organizations.

Photo: MSC