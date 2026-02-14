Azerbaijan Expands Infrastructure And Enhances Military Readiness In Liberated Territories

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijani engineering and sappers units, together with other state agencies, constructed up to 79 km of new roads, cleared 67 km of roads from snow, and restored over 571 km of existing routes in liberated territories in 2025, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

The information was presented during a 2025 year-end collegium meeting at the Ministry of Defense, where special attention was given to safeguarding and strengthening personnel health, improving the efficiency of practical exercises, and reinforcing discipline.

Officials emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been fully supplied with all necessary material and technical resources according to established standards. Measures were taken to ensure quality nutrition for personnel and maintain weapons, armored vehicles, and military equipment in a constant state of combat readiness. Military units were continuously equipped with missiles, ammunition, and other military hardware to maintain operational preparedness.