Azerbaijan Expands Infrastructure And Enhances Military Readiness In Liberated Territories
The information was presented during a 2025 year-end collegium meeting at the Ministry of Defense, where special attention was given to safeguarding and strengthening personnel health, improving the efficiency of practical exercises, and reinforcing discipline.
Officials emphasized that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been fully supplied with all necessary material and technical resources according to established standards. Measures were taken to ensure quality nutrition for personnel and maintain weapons, armored vehicles, and military equipment in a constant state of combat readiness. Military units were continuously equipped with missiles, ammunition, and other military hardware to maintain operational preparedness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment