Türkiye Reveals Fresh Prototypes of Homegrown KAAN Combat Aircraft
(MENAFN) Türkiye has unveiled new prototypes of its indigenous combat aircraft KAAN, marking a major milestone in the country’s next-generation fighter jet program led by Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).
The head of Türkiye’s Secretariat of Defense Industries, Haluk Gorgun, visited the KAAN hangar on Friday to review the latest progress. He highlighted that the rollout of the aircraft designated for full-scale static testing—alongside the first and second flight prototypes—represents a significant technical achievement.
Beyond an Aircraft: Strategic Autonomy
Gorgun described KAAN as more than a combat platform, characterizing it as a symbol of Türkiye’s engineering capability and independent defense posture. The program’s central objective is to indigenously develop a next-generation fighter that will serve the Turkish Air Force for decades.
Following the first flight of the initial prototype in 2024, development activities have continued in parallel with efforts to expand operational capabilities across both manned and unmanned combat aircraft platforms.
Industrial and Technological Impact
A key strategic dimension of the KAAN program is the development of a domestic engine, aimed at strengthening national aerospace sovereignty. Gorgun emphasized that the initiative elevates Türkiye into a select group of nations capable of designing and producing advanced combat aircraft.
Preparations for mass production are reportedly advancing alongside ongoing testing phases. The domestic supply chain supporting KAAN includes more than 5,000 employees across over 300 companies in more than 20 cities, reflecting the program’s broad industrial footprint.
Officials describe the initiative as a catalyst for strengthening national infrastructure, skilled human capital, and technological accumulation—positioning Türkiye as a competitive player in the global defense aviation sector.
