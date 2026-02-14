Prime Minister Congratulates Prime Minister Of Barbados

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani sent Saturday a cable of congratulations to Prime Minister of Barbados, HE Mia Mottley on the occasion of her winning a third term in the general elections.

