Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Iranian, Turkish Companies Sign Mous For Road And Railway Projects


2026-02-14 07:06:37
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Iranian and Turkish companies have signed memorandums of understandings for the construction of roads and railways valued at 2 billion euros on February 14, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development of Iran.

Under the memoranda, a total of 16 projects in the road and railway sectors will be carried out. The projects will be implemented across four provinces in Iran, utilizing both domestic and foreign investment.

The signing took place during the International Conference on Financing and Investment Opportunities for Iran's Highway and Railway Corridors, held today in Tehran.

MENAFN14022026000187011040ID1110741240



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search