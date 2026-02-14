Iranian, Turkish Companies Sign Mous For Road And Railway Projects
Under the memoranda, a total of 16 projects in the road and railway sectors will be carried out. The projects will be implemented across four provinces in Iran, utilizing both domestic and foreign investment.
The signing took place during the International Conference on Financing and Investment Opportunities for Iran's Highway and Railway Corridors, held today in Tehran.
