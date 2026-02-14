Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Munich Debate: Is“European NATO” Europe's Next Step In Security?

2026-02-14 07:06:17

When Keir Starmer addressed the Munich Security Conference, asserting that European countries must reduce their dependence on the United States in defense matters, his words carried more weight than a routine diplomatic remark. Starmer was not the only leader to voice this view at Munich; similar sentiments were echoed by other European figures, reflecting a growing consensus that Europe can no longer rely solely on external guarantees.

AzerNews

