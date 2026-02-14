Atishi Row: Delhi Assembly Panel Seeks Punjab Govt's Reply By Feb 20

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Feb 14 (IANS) The Committee of Privileges of the Delhi Legislative Assembly has directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab, to submit by February 20 his written reply in the matter related to the alleged remarks attributed to the city's Leader of Opposition, Atishi, an official said on Saturday.

The Director General of Police, Punjab, and the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, have also been asked to give their replies by the same date and treat it as the last and final opportunity for furnishing the comments and material sought by the Committee, said a Delhi Assembly official in a statement.

The Committee has called for specific documents from the Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Government of Punjab, including copies of the complaint and enclosures forming the basis of the FIR, the FIR itself, the report of the Social Media Expert (Technical Cell), Punjab Police, and the report of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab.

The FIR was registered by Jalandhar Police over a complaint that alleged circulation of a“doctored” version of a video clip related to Atishi's statement in the Delhi Assembly, which was perceived as objectionable and disrespectful towards Sikh Gurus.

The statement informed Punjab government and police officials that their replies and documents are required to be submitted within the stipulated time for consideration by the Committee in accordance with the Rules of Procedure, failing which the same may be treated as constituting a breach of privilege and contempt.

Earlier, while seeking more time to respond, the Office of the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Home Affairs, Government of Punjab, on February 12, stated that prior to the Delhi Assembly Secretariat's communication on February 5, no direct communication had been received in the matter.

The Punjab government's letter stated that comments from the Director General of Police, Punjab, the Commissioner of Police, Jalandhar, and the Director of the Forensic Science Laboratory, Punjab, have been forwarded to the relevant offices in Delhi.

It was also noted that a comprehensive, formal consolidated reply is being finalised and has been submitted for approval by the competent authority.

The matter pertains to complaints of breach of privilege and contempt arising from statements made on the floor of the House and the subsequent action initiated by the Punjab Police.

The Committee of Privileges is presently examining the matter, including the conduct of the authorities and the handling of communications and information sought by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat.