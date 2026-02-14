T20 WC: All The Stats From Ireland's 96-Run Win Over Oman

MENAFN - IANS) Colombo, Feb 14 (IANS) Ireland scored an incredible 96-run win over Oman on Saturday to register their first win of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, ensuring they are mathematically in contention for a place in the next round in the tightly contested Group B.

Young bowler Joshua Little picked three crucial wickets, followed by Matthew Humphreys and Barry McCarthy's two wickets each, to bowl out Oman for 139 runs in 18 overs while chasing a massive target of 236 runs in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

It was an innings of two halves, as Oman ruled the early exchanges while Ireland, with captain Lorcan Tucker at the wheel, went on a run rampage in the second half. Ireland recovered from 64/4 in 7.3 overs to pile on 235/5 in 20 overs, the highest score at this T20 World Cup and the second-highest overall in the history of the T20 World Cup. Sri Lanka held the record when they made 260/6 against Kenya at Johannesburg in 2007.

Lorcan Tucker's 94 not out was the second-highest individual score made by any captain in the T20 World Cup. West Indies' Chris Gayle holds the record with 98 against India in Bridgetown in 2010.

63/2: This is Oman's highest score in the -. Their previous best was 53/2 against Scotland at North Sound in 2024.

22.10: The partnership run rate for the stand between Tucker and Dockrell (70* off 19 balls). This is the highest ever for a T20 World Cup, surpassing 19.87 by M. Hussey and M. Johnson v Pakistan at Gros Islet (53* off 16 balls).

93: Ireland batters scored 93 runs in the last 5 overs. This was the third most runs scored in the death overs. Zimbabwe holds the record for scoring 116 against Gambia in 2024 in Nairobi.

5: Ireland recorded their fifth win against Oman in the seven T20Is.