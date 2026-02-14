403
Storm Nils Death Toll Rises to Two in France
(MENAFN) France reported its second death from Storm Nils early Friday, as officials cautioned that the threat from the storm is far from over.
Government spokesperson Maud Bregeon told TF1 that a man in the southern Tarn-et-Garonne department died after apparently climbing onto a ladder in his garden during the morning. This follows the death of another man Thursday in the Landes department near Mees, who was killed when a tree branch fell onto his truck.
“The storm is not behind us,” Bregeon warned.
As Storm Nils moves toward Corsica and the Alps, flood risks remain significant. Red alerts continue for the Gironde and Lot-et-Garonne departments and have been extended through Saturday by France’s weather service, Meteo-France, according to BFMTV. In addition, four Alpine departments remain under orange avalanche warnings for Friday.
Power outages continue to affect thousands of households, with 450,000 homes without electricity early Friday, down from 900,000 affected a day earlier.
