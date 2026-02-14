403
Egypt Reaffirms African Solidarity With Palestinian Rights At AU Summit
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Feb 14 (KUNA) -- Egypt emphasized the importance of continued African solidarity with the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the right to establish an independent state along the June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international law and the two-state solution principle.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that the remarks came during a meeting between Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Bader Abdelaati and Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Mohammad Mustafa on the sidelines of the African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.
The discussion covered recent developments in the Palestinian territories and ways to implement the second phase of the US peace plan.
Minister Abdelaati stressed that the summit provides an important occasion to reaffirm Africa's longstanding support for the Palestinian cause.
He highlighted the need to fully implement the second phase of the US plan, including the swift formation and deployment of an international stabilization force to monitor the ceasefire, ensure regular humanitarian aid flow, and oversee Israeli occupation withdrawal from areas under its control in Gaza, contributing to early recovery and reconstruction.
Egypt reiterated its support for the National Committee for Gaza, led by Dr. Ali Shaath, as a temporary mechanism to manage daily affairs and basic needs in the Gaza Strip, paving the way for the Palestinian Authority to resume full responsibilities, in line with UN Security Council Resolution 2803, while rejecting any attempts to separate Gaza from the West Bank or undermine the sector's unity.
The Egyptian minister condemned recent Israeli decisions and violations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, including settlement expansion, land confiscation, and settler violence, describing them as blatant breaches undermining prospects for a just and comprehensive peace and threatening the two-state solution.
He affirmed support for positions opposing unilateral measures that affect the legal and historical status of Palestinian lands.
Prime Minister Mustafa expressed deep appreciation for Egypt's pivotal role in supporting the Palestinian cause, praising Cairo's efforts to maintain the ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid.
He stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation with Egypt to support Palestinian unity and strengthen Arab and African efforts defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.
Earlier today, the 39th African Union (AU) Summit kicked off in the Ethiopian capital under the theme "Ensuring Safe Water and Sanitation Systems to Achieve Agenda 2063 Goals."
African leaders will discuss strategies to enhance water security and promote sustainable development across the continent.
The AU said that heads of state and government will spend two days addressing the continent's challenges in water resources management.
The summit aims to develop a comprehensive plan to tackle growing issues related to water access and safe sanitation services, supporting sustainable development and advancing the AU's long-term goals under Agenda 2063. (end)
asm
