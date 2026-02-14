403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, Ukraine Trade Strike Accusations
(MENAFN) Mutual accusations of deadly overnight aerial assaults emerged Friday between Moscow and Kyiv, with both nations reporting civilian casualties totaling two deaths and nine injuries.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed fatalities via Telegram, stating: "As a result of the enemy's night attack on the Odesa region, one person was killed and six others were injured." Three victims remain in critical condition following the barrage that struck port facilities, civilian housing, industrial sites, and energy installations across the area.
Damage assessment revealed port infrastructure bore significant impact. "Fertilizer warehouses were damaged in the port," Kiper reported, while drone wreckage struck a vehicle dealership and health resort. Two additional unmanned aircraft directly impacted residential structures.
"The fires that arose as a result of the attacks were promptly extinguished by rescuers. Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene," Kiper confirmed.
In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov announced a separate fatality in Orikhiv, a city positioned along active combat zones, after a drone strike Friday morning.
Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 111 of 154 Russian-launched drones during the nighttime offensive, according to preliminary Air Force data.
Across the border, Andrey Bocharov, governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, described a "massive" Ukrainian attack targeting civilian and industrial areas in an overnight Telegram post. The Russian Defense Ministry continues defensive operations against the assault.
Residential properties sustained damage in Volgograd city and neighboring areas, Bocharov said, with three individuals requiring hospitalization. "Drone debris has been reported falling on the grounds of several industrial enterprises in the city and region," he noted without elaborating.
"Emergency services and municipalities have been instructed to assess the damage, address the aftermath, provide assistance to victims, and prepare temporary accommodation centers," Bocharov added.
Moscow's Defense Ministry separately claimed downing 58 Ukrainian drones overnight—43 intercepted over Volgograd alone.
The escalating infrastructure strikes continue despite ongoing U.S.-brokered peace talks, as the conflict approaches its fifth year this month. Both nations persistently exchange allegations over energy grid targeting.
In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Governor Oleh Kiper confirmed fatalities via Telegram, stating: "As a result of the enemy's night attack on the Odesa region, one person was killed and six others were injured." Three victims remain in critical condition following the barrage that struck port facilities, civilian housing, industrial sites, and energy installations across the area.
Damage assessment revealed port infrastructure bore significant impact. "Fertilizer warehouses were damaged in the port," Kiper reported, while drone wreckage struck a vehicle dealership and health resort. Two additional unmanned aircraft directly impacted residential structures.
"The fires that arose as a result of the attacks were promptly extinguished by rescuers. Emergency and municipal services are working at the scene," Kiper confirmed.
In Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia region, Governor Ivan Fedorov announced a separate fatality in Orikhiv, a city positioned along active combat zones, after a drone strike Friday morning.
Ukrainian air defense forces successfully intercepted 111 of 154 Russian-launched drones during the nighttime offensive, according to preliminary Air Force data.
Across the border, Andrey Bocharov, governor of Russia's Krasnodar region, described a "massive" Ukrainian attack targeting civilian and industrial areas in an overnight Telegram post. The Russian Defense Ministry continues defensive operations against the assault.
Residential properties sustained damage in Volgograd city and neighboring areas, Bocharov said, with three individuals requiring hospitalization. "Drone debris has been reported falling on the grounds of several industrial enterprises in the city and region," he noted without elaborating.
"Emergency services and municipalities have been instructed to assess the damage, address the aftermath, provide assistance to victims, and prepare temporary accommodation centers," Bocharov added.
Moscow's Defense Ministry separately claimed downing 58 Ukrainian drones overnight—43 intercepted over Volgograd alone.
The escalating infrastructure strikes continue despite ongoing U.S.-brokered peace talks, as the conflict approaches its fifth year this month. Both nations persistently exchange allegations over energy grid targeting.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment