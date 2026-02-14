Iranian President Hails Peace And Stability-Focused Efforts Of Regional Countries
According to him, the presidents of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Iraq, Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE, Oman, and Pakistan are trying to resolve problems through peace and stability.
The Iranian president noted that no country wants war or believes it to be beneficial.
"Iran has very close ties with neighboring countries. It has close ties with Azerbaijan. The peoples of Türkiye, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and other countries have lived in harmony with each other for several thousand years," he pointed out.
