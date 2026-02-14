Georgian FM Spotlights Middle Corridor At Munich Security Conference

MENAFN - AzerNews) At this year's Munich Security Conference, Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Bochorishvili took part in a high-level panel titled “Defining the Eurasian Strategic Order: The Middle Corridor as Europe's Security Agenda for Stability, Peace, Security, and Connectivity.”

AzerNews reports that Minister Bochorishvili underscored Georgia's pivotal role in developing the Central Corridor, emphasizing the corridor's significance for enhancing regional connectivity.

According to Minister Bochorishvili, the Middle Corridor is not only a transportation route but also a safe, fast, and efficient economic bridge.

Her remarks highlighted the strategic importance of the corridor, reinforcing Georgia's commitment to strengthening infrastructure, boosting trade, and promoting long-term regional security.