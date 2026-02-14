Georgian FM Spotlights Middle Corridor At Munich Security Conference
AzerNews reports that Minister Bochorishvili underscored Georgia's pivotal role in developing the Central Corridor, emphasizing the corridor's significance for enhancing regional connectivity.
According to Minister Bochorishvili, the Middle Corridor is not only a transportation route but also a safe, fast, and efficient economic bridge.
Her remarks highlighted the strategic importance of the corridor, reinforcing Georgia's commitment to strengthening infrastructure, boosting trade, and promoting long-term regional security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment