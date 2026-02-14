Mumbai: Metro Pillar Collapses On Auto In Mulund, 4 Likely Injured

A part of a cement metro pillar collapsed during the construction and fell on an auto-rickshaw near the Johnson & Johnson Company in Mulund, Maharashtra, on Saturday at 12:20 pm, likely injuring at least four people, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) reported.

Emergency Response and Official Statement

"Part of the metro pillar collapsed near Johnson & Johnson Company, LBS Road, Mulund (W) today at 12.20 pm. During construction, a part of the cement metro pillar collapsed and fell onto a rickshaw. Mumbai Fire Brigade, Police, Metro staff, Ward staff, and 108 Ambulance services are present at the spot. 3-4 people in an auto-rickshaw likely injured..." the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated.

The Mumbai police, Metro Staff, MFB, Ward Staff, and Ambulance services are at the spot to tackle the situation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

