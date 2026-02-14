CM Dhami: Third Decade Of 21St Century Will Be Uttarakhand's Decade

CM Dhami Envisions 'Uttarakhand's Decade'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of Swami Rama Himalayan University at Jolly Grant, Dehradun.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that the third decade of the 21st century will be "Uttarakhand's decade," fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision. He highlighted the state's efforts through special action plans and public welfare schemes, noting that once-emptying villages are now witnessing a revival and the hills are being repopulated. "Prime Minister Modi had said that the third decade of the 21st century will be Uttarakhand's decade, and to make his words meaningful, we are continuously working with full commitment. In the past years, by preparing special action plans in each sector, we have been striving to ensure the overall development of the state through various public welfare schemes... Today, our emptying hills are being repopulated again, and the villages that once endured the pain of migration are now seeing vibrancy return," CM Dhami.

India Now World's Fourth-Largest Economy: JP Nadda

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who was also present at the event, said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, India is now the world's fourth-largest economy. He added that citizens are witnessing the results of initiatives aimed at building a developed India by 2047 and will be the "architects and eyewitnesses" of the next 25 years of progress. "Today, we must reflect on the fact that all of you are truly fortunate to have witnessed the first 25 years of the 21st century, and you will also have the opportunity to witness the next 25 years of the 21st century... You are going to be the architects and eyewitnesses of a developed India... The results of the steps taken under the leadership of the Prime Minister for a developed India by 2047 are now visible. It's heartening that, emerging from the fragile five over the past 11 years, we now stand as the world's fourth-largest economy," he said. (ANI)

