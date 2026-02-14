Anil Vij, Kaithal SP Clash Over ASI's Suspension In Land Fraud Case

Minister-SP Clash Over ASI's Suspension

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said that the Kaithal Superintendent of Police Upasana gave excuses when asked to suspend Assistant Sub-Inspector Sandeep for allegedly abusing his powers to obstruct investigation in a complaint filed against him in a land sale fraud case. This comes after a heated altercation between the two was reported during a District Grievance Redressal meeting.

Speaking to ANI, Vij said that he ordered the suspension of ASI Sandeep so that he could not exert his influence to hinder the course of investigation; however, the SP gave excuses, citing that the area does not fall under her jurisdiction. "A complainant filed a complaint against a police officer, alleging that the officer was abusing his authority and obstructing a fair investigation. I issued orders to suspend him until the investigation is complete to prevent him from exerting influence. Now, I don't know what SP Madam misunderstood. I also know that he was transferred to another district. When we asked her to suspend him, her job should have been to write an order and send it to the competent authority... On this, she started giving excuses that the area doesn't fall under her jurisdiction..." he stated.

ASI Sandeep had allegedly taken an advance of Rs. 7 lakh from a buyer to sell the land. Later, when the land documents were found to be incorrect, the buyer broke off the deal and demanded a refund, according to the investigating authorities. He refused to return the money, following which a case was registered at the Titram police station in Kaithal. The investigation found that Sandeep had used his influence to slow down the investigation and have the case transferred to the Economic Cell in Karnal.

Reportedly, Minister Vij did not agree to this development at the meeting. He ordered Kaithal SP Upasana to immediately suspend ASI Sandeep. The SP clarified that the policeman was from another district (Karnal), so suspension was not within her jurisdiction. She could only report the matter to the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG). Anil Vij became enraged and said, "I can suspend anyone in the entire Haryana. Suspend him on my orders." The SP then explained that according to the rules, she could not suspend him on her own. Later, the minister understood and said, "That's what I'm saying: write a letter to the DIG citing my order."

Vij Slams Congress

Meanwhile, in a sharp attack at Congress, Anil Vij termed it a "Ramlila Party," saying that just as the actors in the Ramlila join the armies of both Ravana and Ram, Congress members also sometimes become labourers, sometimes traders, and sometimes farmers.

Comments on PM Modi and National Security

Vij also said that it was a historic moment for the entire country when the Prime Minister landed on the highway in Dibrugarh, Assam, today in a large plane. Regarding the opposition's uproar over the US trade deal, he said that if you raise people's issues, no one will stop you. He also made a statement regarding the Air Force adding 114 Rafale jets.

Vij slammed the Congress, saying that the party completely ignored the region and did not develop it during its tenure. After PM Modi's arrival, special attention was paid to the Northeast, where development took place, and a railway was also built.

Furthermore, Vij said that India is continuously making such additions to its armed forces to strengthen its military. Rafales are being purchased, high-tech tanks are being purchased, and all other necessary items are being purchased. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)