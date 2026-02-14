Vegetables Above, Fish Below: Odisha Farmer's 'Pond Farming' Hack Wins Internet (WATCH)

A farmer from Sundargarh, Odisha, has stunned netizens online with his ingenious approach to agriculture. Ditching conventional field farming, he has engineered a trellis system over his pond - transforming the same patch of land into a double-income powerhouse.

The viral video shows the farmer's smart integration of vegetable cultivation and fish farming. Above the pond, a sturdy trellis supports climbing vegetables like bottle gourd, flourishing in neat rows. Beneath it, the pond teems with fish, creating two thriving income streams from a single stretch of land.

Meet a farmer from Sundargarh, Odisha who is reimagining farming!Instead of traditional fields, he built a trellis system over his pond to grow climbing vegetables like bottle gourd, while practicing fish farming below integrated farming = more income + better land use. twitter/lq49jGyHj4

- Manas Muduli (@manas_muduli) February 13, 2026

This integrated farming model is not just visually impressive; it is efficient land utilisation. By maximising vertical space, the farmer has turned limitations into opportunity with his innovation.

Vertical Farming: Small Space, Big Impact

A trellis system uses vertical support structures made of wood, metal, or netting to grow climbing crops. The method optimises space, enhances air circulation, and keeps produce clean and off the ground. It also simplifies harvesting, reducing labour strain and improving crop quality.

Vertical farming techniques allow cultivators to grow larger quantities of food within limited space. Such systems are easier to maintain, produce uniform crops, and often face fewer pest-related issues. By combining this approach with fish farming below, the Odisha farmer has created a sustainable and profitable ecosystem.