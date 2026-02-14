Rio De Janeiro Daily Brief For Saturday, February 14, 2026
This is the day the Cordão da Bola Preta owns Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1918, the oldest active bloco in Brazil takes over the Centro from 7h with its unmistakable black-and-white army marching down Rua Primeiro de Março. Last year recognised as Patrimônio Histórico, Cultural e Imaterial do Estado do Rio de Janeiro, the Bola Preta regularly draws up to two million people - making it, by some measures, the largest single bloco in the world. This year's theme is "Bola Preta, DNA do Carnaval." CET-Rio begins road closures at 5h on the Circuito Preta Gil (Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos), with full dispersal by 13h.
Saturday is the busiest day of Rio's street Carnaval, with 57 blocos across every corner of the city. In Santa Teresa, Céu na Terra descends the ladeiras from 7h in one of the most photogenic cortejos in Brazilian Carnaval. Bangalafumenga takes the Monumento dos Pracinhas in Glória at 10h. Bloco do Barbas holds Botafogo at 11h. In Ipanema, the double act of Simpatia É Quase Amor (14h) and Banda de Ipanema (15h) make the afternoon unmissable for Zona Sul residents. In the Jardim Botânico, Escangalha brings exuberant costumes and irreveren energy from 8h. At Praça Tiradentes, Bloco Exagerado turns the Centro into a singalong tribute to Cazuza from 7h.
At the Marquês de Sapucaí, Série Ouro Night 2 begins at 21h with eight schools competing for the single promotion spot to the Grupo Especial. The favourites are the tricampeão Império Serrano (4th to enter), the historic Estácio de Sá (5th), and the fast-rising União de Maricá (6th). Porto da Pedra, from São Gonçalo, brings a provocative enredo on the history of sex workers. Ingressos are sold out for both nights.
The Ibovespa closed Friday's pre-Carnaval session at 186,464 points (-0.69%), weighed down by Vale (-2.47%) after the miner reported a Q4 loss and by Petrobras (-0.59%). The dollar rose to R$5.23. B3 is now closed until Wednesday Feb 18 at 13h. In the US, January CPI came in slightly below expectations (2.4% annual, down from 2.7%), reviving hopes for two Fed rate cuts in 2026. For expats, the real at R$5.22–5.23 remains favourable by recent standards, though it slipped from mid-week lows near R$5.15.03 Culture & Events What to see & do Blocos de Rua - Saturday Highlights Cordão da Bola Preta - "DNA do Carnaval" Rua Primeiro de Março, 33, Centro - Concentração 7h, dispersão 13h - Free
The biggest bloco in Rio and the oldest in Brazil (founded 1918). The Bola Preta's black-and-white dress code unifies two million foliões in a sea of polka dots marching through Centro to the sound of marchinhas, samba, and MPB classics. CET-Rio traffic closures begin at 5h on Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos. Recognised as state cultural heritage in 2025.THE event of Saturday. Arrive early - by 9h the crowd is already enormous. Metro to Uruguaiana or Carioca. Wear white with black polka dots to blend in. Céu na Terra - Santa Teresa R. Almirante Alexandrino, 89, Santa Teresa - 7h - Free
One of Rio's most beautiful cortejos descends the cobblestone ladeiras of Santa Teresa with estandartes, brass instruments, and the bohemian spirit that defines the neighbourhood. A smaller, more artistic counterpart to the megablocos downtown - ideal for those who prefer intimacy over scale.Bangalafumenga - Glória Monumento dos Pracinhas, Av. Infante Dom Henrique, 75, Glória - 10h - Free
A Carnaval institution known for its fusion of samba, funk, and pop. Bangalafumenga draws a young, energetic crowd to the Aterro do Flamengo with a repertoire that ranges from classic marchinhas to contemporary Brazilian hits. The Glória setting, with Guanabara Bay as backdrop, makes this one of the most scenic blocos in the city.Banda de Ipanema & Simpatia É Quase Amor Ipanema - Simpatia 14h (R. Teixeira de Melo, 37) / Banda de Ipanema 15h (R. Gomes Carneiro, 55) - Free
The Zona Sul afternoon double-header. Simpatia É Quase Amor, now in its 40th year, takes Ipanema at 14h with a theme celebrating Indigenous communities. One hour later, the legendary Banda de Ipanema marches from its traditional starting point. Together, these two blocos transform the neighbourhood from Lagoa to the beach into an open-air dance floor.Sapucaí - Série Ouro Night 2 Série Ouro Night 2 - Sapucaí Marquês de Sapucaí, R. Marquês de Sapucaí, Santo Cristo - From 21h - href="" target="_blank" co - SOLD OUT
Eight schools compete for promotion tonight: (1) Botafogo Samba Clube, (2) Em Cima da Hora, (3) Arranco do Engenho de Dentro, (4) Império Serrano - the tricampeão (1960, 1972, 1982) - (5) Estácio de Sá with "Tata Tancredo: O Papa Negro no Terreiro do Estácio," (6) União de Maricá with "Berenguendéns e Balangandãs," (7) Porto da Pedra with a provocative enredo on sex workers, and (8) Unidos da Ponte. Only the champion earns promotion to the Grupo Especial in 2027.Ingressos sold out for both nights. Watch live on Band. Favourites: Império Serrano, Estácio de Sá, and the fast-rising União de Maricá. Tomorrow: Grupo Especial Night 1 begins at 22h. More Saturday Blocos More Blocos by Neighbourhood → Centro: Bloco Exagerado (Praça Tiradentes, 7h - Cazuza tribute), Multibloco (Av. Henrique Valadares, 7h), Bloco do Beco do Rato (Lapa, 10h), Flor de Lis (Largo São Francisco de Paula, 14h), Tecnomacumba (Av. Barão de Tefé, Saúde, 16h) → Zona Sul: Escangalha (Jardim Botânico, 8h), Blocobuster (Leme, 7h), Amigos da Onça (Flamengo, 7h), Bloco Brasil (Leme, 12h), Ordinários Elétricos (Flamengo, 13h), Quilombo da Glória (15h) → Barra & Zona Oeste: Blocão da Barra (Praça do Ó, 9h), Bloco dos Cachaças (Av. Lúcio Costa, 14h), Cordão da Bola Laranja (Campo Grande, 9h) → Zona Norte & Tijuca: Faroeste Cabloco (Praça Xavier de Brito, 12h), Dig Dig Joy (Tijuca, 16h), Banda Haddock (R. Haddock Lobo, 16h) Intendente Magalhães - Passarela Popular Estr. Intendente Magalhães, Campinho - 20h - Free
The Passarela Popular do Samba hosts the Grupo 1 da Federação dos Blocos tonight at 20h, with schools including Birita Mas Não Cai, Império do Gramacho, and Vai Barrar? Nunca! Free entry, no tickets required. A more intimate, community-driven Carnaval experience in the heart of Zona Norte.Why it matters for expats: If you missed Série Ouro tickets, this is the free alternative - real samba, real community, no tourists. 04 Transport & Getting Around Know before you go MetrôRio 24H CONTINUOUS OPERATION
MetrôRio runs nonstop from yesterday 5h through Wed 18 midnight (139 hours total). Line 2 extends to General Osório/Ipanema today through Quarta-feira de Cinzas. For the Sapucaí: Cidade Nova and Estácio (even-numbered sectors), Central do Brasil (odd sectors). For Bola Preta: Uruguaiana or Carioca stations.Supervia Trains EXTRA TRAINS FROM CENTRAL
Central do Brasil open 24h. Extra trains to Santa Cruz (22h30, 0h, 1h, 2h, 3h, 4h, 5h), Japeri (22h50, 0h20, 1h30, 2h30, 3h30, 4h30, 5h30), Saracuruna (same as Santa Cruz), and Belford Roxo (0h20, 2h20, 4h20). Today: megabloco intervals of 15 min on Japeri and Santa Cruz ramais during 7h–10h and 12h–15h.VLT Carioca NORMAL SERVICE TODAY
VLT runs normally today (Sat). From Sunday through Tuesday, Lines 2 and 4 will NOT circulate through Centro due to bloco routes. Line 3 (Santos Dumont–Central) will extend to Terminal Gentileza with 20-min intervals. Use Sete de Setembro station (500m from bloco areas).Road Closures & Barcas MAJOR CLOSURES FROM 5H
Circuito Preta Gil (Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos) closed from 5h for the Bola Preta. CET-Rio has 106 credentialed blocos with rolling road closures across Centro, Zona Sul, and Zona Norte. Barcas: Praça XV–Charitas every 30 min today, reduced to 15 min during megabloco peak hours (7h–10h, 12h–15h).Transport tip: For the Bola Preta, take MetrôRio to Uruguaiana or Carioca and walk. Arrive before 9h - the crowd swells rapidly. For the Sapucaí tonight, use Cidade Nova or Estácio (even sectors) or Central do Brasil (odd sectors). The metro is the only sane option; roads around Centro and Sapucaí will be impassable. Uber/99 surge pricing near blocos will be extreme. 05 Food & Drink Where to eat Restaurant Picks → Bar do Mineiro, Santa Teresa - Feijoada, pastéis, cachaça. The ideal pre- or post-Céu na Terra refuel. R$40–70. Expect queues on Carnaval Saturday → Cervantes, Copacabana - The legendary sanduíche de filé com abacaxi. Open late, open through Carnaval. R$30–50. Perfect post-bloco recovery Hydration & Street Food → Water vendors are everywhere but prices spike near megablocos. Buy in bulk at supermarkets the night before. Freeze bottles overnight - they double as ice packs → Acarajé vendors at Bola Preta route. Espetinhos and caldinho at blocos in Lapa and Glória. Cash in small bills (R$5/10/20) - many street vendors don't accept card 06 Practical Information Need to know Money & Rates → USD/BRL: R$5.23 (Fri close, +0.57%). Touched R$5.15 intraday earlier in the week - lowest since May 2024 → EUR/BRL: approx. R$6.20 → Selic rate: 15.00% (next Copom meeting March) → Banks CLOSED today (Saturday). Closed Mon 16 & Tue 17 (feriado bancário). Reopen Wed 18 at 12h. Pix and ATMs function 24/7 Health & Safety → Heat alert: COR-Rio issued CALOR 3 (heat wave stage 3) yesterday. Drink water before you feel thirsty. Electrolyte sachets strongly recommended → Phone safety: pochete (belt bag) under clothing. Minimal cash. Leave passport at hotel. Screenshot metro maps offline → Operação Lei Seca active at strategic points - zero tolerance. Use metro, not rideshare after drinking → Dengue season active - repellent at dusk, especially near lagoons and parks Carnaval Calendar → Sapucaí: Série Ouro Sat 14 / Grupo Especial Sun 15, Mon 16, Tue 17 (22h) / Escolas Mirins Feb 20 / Desfile das Campeãs Sat 21 (22h) → Street blocos: 238 official blocos, 462 total (incl. pré/pós). Busiest days: Sat 14 (57), Tue 17 (56) → Holiday status: Ponto facultativo today (Sat - irrelevant for most). Mon 16 ponto facultativo. Tue 17 official state feriado (Lei Estadual 5.243/2008). B3 closed Mon–Tue, reopens Wed 18 at 13h → App: download Blocos do Rio 2026 or visit carnavalderua for real-time bloco tracking and route maps 07 Community & Expat Life Connect Expat Carnaval Picks → First Carnaval? Start with Céu na Terra (Santa Teresa, 7h) - it is smaller, contained, and deeply cultural. Graduate to the Bola Preta later in the morning for the megabloco experience → InterNations Rio - check the app for group bloco outings. Gringos in Rio WhatsApp groups are active with real-time bloco updates and meetup points Shopping & Services → Shopping malls open with reduced hours: lojas/quiosques 10h–22h, restaurants 12h–last customer. Sun: lojas 14h–20h. Tue: lojas closed, restaurants only → Supermarkets: most open today with normal hours. Stock up on water, electrolytes, and snacks for the next four days 08 Sports Scores & fixtures Football - Carnaval Break → Brasileirão and Cariocão paused for Carnaval. All Rio clubs idle: Flamengo, Fluminense, Vasco, Botafogo → Brasileirão standings after R3: São Paulo lead on 7 pts. Flamengo and Fortaleza on 6 pts → Football resumes after Quarta-feira de Cinzas Running & Fitness → Aterro do Flamengo will be packed with bloco crowds from 7h. Runners: use the early window (5h30–6h30) or switch to Lagoa Rodrigo de Freitas → Copacabana calçadão remains open but expect crowds near Leme (Blocobuster 7h) and Posto 6 Sports note: Both the Brasileirão and Cariocão are on Carnaval break. The only competition in Rio this weekend is at the Sapucaí and Intendente Magalhães - and between the blocos for the hearts of millions. Football resumes after Quarta-feira de Cinzas. 09 Business & Markets Market watch → B3 CLOSED - Carnaval recess began after Friday's session. Reopens Wed Feb 18 at 13h (pré-abertura 12h45) → Ibovespa: Fri close 186,464 (-0.69%). Wed record 189,699 (+2.03%, 11th of 2026). Week: +1.92%. Fri dragged by Vale (-2.47%) after Q4 loss, Petrobras (-0.59%) → USD/BRL: Fri close R$5.23 (+0.57%). Week: +0.18%. Mid-week low R$5.15 (lowest since May 2024) → US CPI (Jan): 2.4% annual (below expected 2.5%, down from 2.7% Dec). Markets now pricing two Fed cuts in 2026, first likely July → US markets also closed Mon Feb 16 (Presidents' Day). Both B3 and NYSE dark on Monday - low global liquidity through Wednesday
Market trend: The Ibovespa enters Carnaval up 1.92% for the week despite Friday's correction, with a record close of 189,699 on Wednesday and a historic intraday breach of 190,000. Foreign capital inflows continue to exceed last year's pace (R$30.5bn year-to-date vs R$25.5bn for all of 2025). The convergence of Carnaval in Brazil and Presidents' Day in the US means both B3 and NYSE are closed Monday - a rare simultaneous shutdown that concentrates all repricing into Wednesday's shortened session. The softer-than-expected US CPI may support emerging market flows when trading resumes.10 Week Ahead Plan ahead Carnaval Week (Sun–Sat) → Sun Feb 15 - Grupo Especial Night 1 at Sapucaí from 22h (Acadêmicos de Niterói opens). Cordão do Boitatá (Praça XV, 7h). Simpatia É Quase Amor (Ipanema, 14h). Afoxé Filhos de Gandhi (Gamboa, 14h). VLT disruptions begin - Lines 2/4 suspended through Centre → Mon Feb 16 - Grupo Especial Night 2 from 22h (defending champion Beija-Flor). Ponto facultativo. B3 and NYSE both closed. Sargento Pimenta (Centro). Orquestra Voadora (Flamengo) → Tue Feb 17 - Official feriado (state law). Grupo Especial Night 3 from 22h. Fervo da Lud megabloco (Ludmilla, Av. Pres. Antônio Carlos, 8h–12h). Banda de Ipanema (15h). Carmelitas (Santa Teresa, early). Last official day of folia → Wed Feb 18 - Quarta-feira de Cinzas. Banks reopen 12h. B3 reopens 13h. Apuração at Sapucaí (results). Samba da Apuração in Lapa. VLT returns to normal. City returns to normal operations → Thu Feb 20 - Escolas Mirins at Sapucaí → Sat Feb 21 - Desfile das Campeãs at Sapucaí from 22h. Bloco da Anitta (Centro, 7h). MetrôRio 24h resumes for the night → Sun Feb 22 - Monobloco (Centro, 7h). Final day of pós-Carnaval blocos. Carnaval officially ends Looking ahead: Rio's Carnaval 2026 is the largest in the city's history - 462 blocos, three nights of Grupo Especial, and an estimated 8 million people circulating through the city. Tomorrow's Grupo Especial Night 1 is the main event of the season, with Acadêmicos de Niterói returning to the elite after winning Série Ouro 2025. On Tuesday, Ludmilla's Fervo da Lud megabloco takes the Circuito Preta Gil from 8h - CET-Rio road closures begin at 5h on Av. Presidente Antônio Carlos. The Desfile das Campeãs on Feb 21 is the smart alternative for those who miss the main nights. Today, the Bola Preta owns the streets. Tomorrow, the Sapucaí takes over.
