Ibovespa Slides To 186K As Vale's $3.8B Loss Hits B3

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ibovespa 186,293 −0.78% USD/BRL 5.2298 +0.73% Selic 15.00% unchanged Iron Ore $100.84 −0.07% The Big Three 1 The Ibovespa dropped 0.78% to 186,293 on the last session before Carnival, as heavyweight profit-taking overpowered a dovish U.S. CPI print that should have been bullish for risk assets. Vale fell 2.8% after reporting a $3.8 billion Q4 net loss driven by a $3.5 billion nickel asset write-down, BB Seguridade plunged 9.6% on cautious 2026 guidance, and Banco do Brasil slid 2.3%. Petrobras was flat despite easing crude prices. Brazilian DI rates fell on the soft U.S. CPI, but the index's earnings-driven weakness dominated the tape. The session marked the second consecutive decline from Wednesday's all-time high of 190,561. 2 Vale's Q4 earnings miss was the session's dominant catalyst - a $3.8 billion net loss vs. consensus for a $0.587 EPS profit. The loss widened from $694 million a year earlier, driven by a $3.5 billion impairment of Canadian nickel assets and ongoing Samarco/Mariana dam provisions. Revenue of $11.1 billion beat estimates by 2%, and iron ore production hit its highest level since 2018 at 336 million tons for 2025, but the headline loss dominated sentiment. Shares fell nearly 3% on the B3 session, with mining peers CSN (−9.56%), Usiminas (−4.44%), and Gerdau (−2.03%) all caught in the downdraft. 3 U.S. January CPI at 2.4% y/y (below 2.5% consensus) pulled Brazilian DI futures lower and reinforced the Copom easing narrative - but the macro tailwind was no match for earnings headwinds. The soft inflation print cemented expectations for at least two Fed cuts by September (61bp priced), and 10-year UST yields fell to 4.07%. In Brazil, the data strengthened the case for a 50bp Selic cut at the March 17–18 Copom meeting, with the Focus survey still projecting 12.25% Selic by year-end. However, January IPCA's acceleration to 4.44% (above the 4% tolerance band) and December retail sales contracting 0.4% m/m added a cautionary note on the domestic consumer. 01 Session Data

Metric Value Change Ibovespa (Feb 13 close) 186,293 −0.78% Session High 187,766 - Session Low 183,662 - Previous Close (Feb 12) 187,766 −1.02% All-Time High (Feb 11 intraday) 190,561 - USD/BRL 5.2298 +0.73% Selic Rate 15.00% unchanged 10Y UST Yield 4.07% −0.73% Iron Ore (DCE) 762.5 RMB/t −0.07% Brent Crude $67.35 −0.25% S&P 500 6,836.17 +0.05% VIX 20.60 −1.06% P/E Ratio (trailing) 11.45 fwd: 9.25 52-Week Range 122,530 – 190,561 +15.6% YTD

Stock Sector Change Catalyst CSN (CSNA3) Steel −9.56% Mining/steel selloff in sympathy with Vale BB Seguridade (BBSE3) Insurance −9.60% 2026 guidance implies 5% y/y earnings contraction CSN Mineração (CMIN3) Mining −5.44% Iron ore weakness, Vale sympathy Usiminas (USIM5) Steel −4.44% Steel sector rotation Raízen (RAIZ4) Energy −3.00% Continued pressure; hit historic lows Thu Vale (VALE3) Mining −2.80% Q4 $3.8B net loss; $3.5B nickel impairment Banco do Brasil (BBAS3) Banks −2.30% R$3.6B Braskem-related credit loss reversal Ambev (ABEV3) Consumer −2.00% Revenue and profit both −8% y/y despite beat Petrobras (PETR4) Oil & Gas −1.00% Oil price weakness; Venezuela sanctions relief

02 Sector Movers03 Market Commentary

The Ibovespa closed the pre-Carnival session at 186,293 - down 0.78% and 4,268 points from Wednesday's all-time intraday high of 190,561 - in a broad-based selloff that punished heavyweight blue chips across mining, banking, and consumer sectors. The decline marked the second consecutive loss after Thursday's 1.02% retreat to 187,766, compressing the index's weekly gain to just +0.9% despite having touched the 190,000 milestone for the first time in history on Wednesday. Volume was elevated at R$39.2 billion on Thursday's session, reflecting aggressive position-squaring ahead of Carnival's two-day shutdown (Monday–Tuesday, with reduced hours on Ash Wednesday).

Vale was the session's chief drag. The miner reported a Q4 net loss of $3.8 billion - dramatically worse than the $0.587 EPS consensus - driven by a $3.5 billion write-down of Canadian nickel assets and ongoing Samarco/Mariana dam-related provisions. Revenue beat expectations at $11.1 billion and iron ore production hit a post-2018 high of 336 million tons, but the headline loss dominated sentiment. The damage radiated through the materials complex: CSN plunged 9.56%, CSN Mineração dropped 5.44%, Usiminas fell 4.44%, and Gerdau lost 2.03%. BB Seguridade was the day's worst performer among financials, slumping 9.6% after issuing 2026 guidance that implied a 5% earnings contraction - a function of lower expected interest income as rates normalize. Banco do Brasil fell 2.3% as investors digested the R$3.6 billion Braskem-related credit exposure resolved in January.

The macro backdrop was paradoxically supportive. U.S. January CPI came in at 2.4% year-over-year - below the 2.5% consensus and the lowest since May 2025 - pulling 10-year Treasury yields to 4.07% and Brazilian DI futures lower across the curve. The soft print reinforced expectations for at least two Fed cuts by September and strengthened the case for Copom to begin easing at its March 17–18 meeting. However, the benign CPI story was overwhelmed by the concentrated impact of Vale, BB Seguridade, and the mining/steel complex, which together account for a disproportionate share of the index's market-cap weighting.

On the domestic data front, IBGE reported that December 2025 retail sales fell 0.4% month-over-month - with six of eight core categories declining, led by pharmaceuticals (−5.1%), books (−2.0%), and personal goods (−1.8%). On a year-over-year basis, retail sales were still up 2.3%, and 2025 marked the sector's ninth consecutive year of expansion. The data suggests the consumer is cooling but not collapsing under the weight of 15% Selic, which is consistent with the BCB's narrative of gradual disinflation enabling a measured easing cycle. Petrobras was essentially flat despite falling oil prices, as U.S. sanctions relief for Venezuela reinforced expectations of ample global supply.

04 Technical Analysis

Daily timeframe: Price closed at 186,464 on the February 14 early TradingView print, pulling back from the record close of 189,699 set on February 11. The Ichimoku cloud remains bullish: the Tenkan-sen at 185,396 and Kijun-sen at 180,929 are both below price, providing layered support. Senkou Span A at 180,789 and Senkou Span B at 176,163 form the cloud floor well beneath current levels, confirming the trend remains decisively bullish. The MACD signal line at 5,694/5,674 remains elevated in strongly positive territory, though the histogram has flipped slightly negative at −21.09 - the first bearish crossover since early January and a signal that momentum is cooling from overbought extremes. RSI readings at 74.60/67.07 have eased from last week's peaks above 80 but remain in the upper range, consistent with a healthy consolidation within an uptrend rather than a reversal. The upper Bollinger Band at 193,996 caps the rally for now, while the middle band at 186,464 is acting as gravitational center.

Context: The 200-day SMA at 148,362 sits 20% below the current price, underscoring the magnitude of the 2025–2026 rally. The index has surged 52% from its 52-week low of 122,530 to the 190,561 all-time high - a vertical move that makes the current 2.2% pullback from the peak look like normal range contraction rather than the onset of a deeper correction. The key structural question post-Carnival is whether the index can reclaim 189,000–190,000 (the breakout zone) or whether profit-taking extends toward the Kijun-sen at 180,929 and Senkou Span A at 180,789 - a zone that would represent a 5% correction from the highs and a natural support shelf.

Level Price Source Resistance 3 193,996 Upper Bollinger Band (daily) Resistance 2 190,561 All-time intraday high (Feb 11) Resistance 1 189,699 Record close (Feb 11) Spot 186,464 Feb 14 TradingView (early) Support 1 185,396 Tenkan-sen (daily) Support 2 183,662 Session low (Feb 13) Support 3 180,929 Kijun-sen (daily) Support 4 176,163 Senkou Span B (daily cloud floor) Support 5 172,875 Lower Bollinger Band (daily)

Institution View Key Thesis BofA Securities Bullish - "Unforgettable 7" Rally driven by commodity rerating (PETR4, VALE3, JBSS3, BBAS3, ABEV3, BBDC4, GGBR4). Global EM fund inflows $4B YTD. Value > Growth trade intact. Foreign Flows Strong Inflows $0.8B weekly LatAm inflow; $4B cumulative in 2026. Local equity funds: −R$3.7B YTD (domestic investors still redeeming). Valuation Cheap vs. History Trailing P/E 11.45, forward P/E 9.25 - still below 5-year average despite +15.6% YTD. Earnings recovery key to multiple re-rating. BCB / Galípolo Easing Confirmed BC President confirmed March rate cut at BTG CEO Conference. "Calibragem" signals gradual, data-dependent easing. Focus: Selic to 12.25% by year-end. Local Funds Continued Redemptions R$3.7B equity fund outflows YTD after R$48B in 2025. Rally entirely foreign-driven - domestic re-engagement lagging.

05 Institutional Views06 Forward Look

Carnival shutdown (Feb 16–18): B3 closed Monday and Tuesday. Reduced hours on Ash Wednesday (Feb 18). The index enters the break 2.2% below its all-time high, with a MACD histogram that just turned negative for the first time since early January. Any U.S. macro surprises during the closure - notably housing starts (Feb 17) - will be priced into the reopening. Liquidity was already compressed on Friday's session.

Earnings season continues: The current season has been a mixed bag: Suzano (+13.3%), BB (+4.5%), and Ambev (+4.8% Thursday) delivered positive surprises, while Vale (−$3.8B loss), Braskem (−11.3%), and BB Seguridade (−9.6%) shocked to the downside. With Petrobras Q4 results still pending, the market's largest single stock remains a wild card. Itaú's after-hours numbers on Thursday will also be closely watched when trading resumes.

U.S. GDP and PCE (Feb 20): The Fed's preferred inflation measure and Q4 GDP growth could either reinforce or challenge the dovish CPI narrative. Brazilian DI rates are highly sensitive to shifts in U.S. rate expectations, and any hawkish PCE surprise would pressure rate-sensitive Ibovespa sectors - particularly banks and domestic cyclicals that have led the 2026 rally.

Copom March 17–18: BCB President Galípolo explicitly confirmed a rate cut at the BTG CEO Conference, using the "transatlantic liner" metaphor to signal gradual easing. The market's base case is 50bp to 14.50%, but January IPCA at 4.44% (above the 4% tolerance band) adds uncertainty about the pace. A 25bp "insurance" cut cannot be ruled out if February IPCA (due March 11) disappoints.

Key risk - Domestic fund redemptions: BofA data shows local equity funds have redeemed R$3.7 billion YTD - extending a three-year streak (R$48B in 2025, R$30B in 2024, R$57B in 2023). The Ibovespa's rally is almost entirely foreign-driven: $4 billion in global EM fund inflows in 2026, concentrated in commodity and value names. Any reversal in foreign flows - triggered by a stronger dollar, China demand concerns, or a fiscal policy misstep - would leave the index without a domestic bid to absorb selling.

Verdict

The index that broke 190,000 is testing whether blue-chip earnings can match the altitude.

The Ibovespa's 2.2% pullback from its all-time high is a natural correction after a vertical move - the index surged 17.4% YTD to 190,561 in just 29 sessions on foreign inflows, commodity re-rating, and Selic-cut expectations. The structural bullish case is intact: forward P/E at 9.25 is still cheap, $4B in foreign flows show no sign of exhaustion, and the March Copom cut is confirmed. But the session exposed the rally's vulnerability to earnings disappointment: Vale's $3.8B loss, BB Seguridade's cautious guidance, and the mining/steel complex's synchronized decline remind investors that the 2025 earnings base was weak - and the market is pricing a recovery that hasn't fully materialized. Post-Carnival, the 185,000–186,000 zone (Tenkan-sen + prior breakout level) is the line in the sand. A hold there reopens the path to 190,000+. A break below risks 180,000–181,000 (Kijun-sen). Moderately Bullish on the daily; Cautious through the Carnival gap.e.