Latin America Sports Daily For Saturday, February 14, 2026
|Competition
|Result
|Note
|Serie de las Américas · Championship
|Venezuela 10–9 Colombia
|Epic 8th-inning comeback
|Serie de las Américas · 3rd Place
|Cuba 7–2 Panama
|Rodríguez 3-run HR
|Olympics · Day 7
|7 gold medals awarded
|51 of 116 events done
|Olympics · Men's Hockey
|Canada 5–1 Switzerland
|McDavid, MacKinnon 3 pts each
|Olympics · Men's Hockey
|Finland 4–1 Sweden
|Group B
|Olympics · Men's Hockey
|Slovakia 3–2 Italy · Czechia 6–3 France
|Groups A & B
|Olympics · Figure Skating
|Shaidorov (KAZ) gold · Malinin (USA) 8th
|Biggest upset of Games
01
Venezuela Complete Miraculous Comeback, Win Serie de las Américas
Baseball
In one of the most dramatic finishes in international club baseball, Navegantes del Magallanes rallied from a 9–1 deficit to defeat Caimanes de Barranquilla 10–9 in the Serie de las Américas championship at Estadio Monumental Simón Bolívar. Colombia's bats had stunned the home crowd by tagging Venezuelan starter Emilio Vargas for five runs in the first inning - Carlos Arroyo, Kelvin Meleán, Harold Ramírez, and Gabriel Lino all singled to open the game - and pushed the lead to 9–1 by the fifth.
But Magallanes, who staged multiple comebacks during their LVBP championship season, began chipping away. The turning point came in the eighth inning when Venezuela erupted for seven runs, with Renato Núñez delivering the decisive hit. Rougned Odor had earlier contributed a solo homer to keep the hosts within reach. Silvino Bracho earned the win in relief, while Felipe Vásquez closed it out for the save.
The title adds an international trophy to the mantel of the reigning LVBP champions, who now hold both the domestic Venezuelan championship and the Serie de las Américas crown.
KEY STAT
Venezuela won seven of their last eight games after losing the tournament opener to Panama 7–8. Hernán Pérez went 3-for-6 in the semifinal and was among the tournament's top hitters throughout.
02
Cuba Claim Third Place, Panama Fall as Defending Champions
Baseball
Cuba beat Panama 7–2 in the third-place game at Estadio Monumental to finish the Serie de las Américas on the podium. Christian Rodríguez, who plays professionally for Chunichi Dragons in Japan's NPB, was the offensive star with a three-run homer in the third inning that broke open a 2–2 tie. Starter José Bermúdez went five solid innings, allowing just two runs on five hits with four strikeouts.
Panama's Edgard Muñoz briefly equalized with a two-run shot in the second, but the Águilas Metropolitanas could not sustain momentum. The defending 2025 Serie de las Américas champions finished fourth after entering the semifinal round as the top seed with a 5–1 round-robin record. Roel Santos and Leonel Moas also drove in runs for Cuba, while Yasiel González continued his strong tournament form.
FINAL STANDINGS
Venezuela (Magallanes) · Colombia (Caimanes de Barranquilla) · Cuba (National Team) · 4th Panama (Águilas Metropolitanas). Cuba's squad now pivots to WBC Pool A in San Juan, beginning March 6.
03
Malinin Meltdown, Klæbo Makes History on Olympic Day 7
Olympics
Day 7 of Milano Cortina 2026 produced arguably the biggest upset in Winter Olympic history. American figure skating star Ilia Malinin, the two-time reigning world champion and overwhelming gold favorite, imploded during his free skate - falling twice, downgrading his signature quadruple axel to a single, and finishing a stunning eighth. Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov seized the moment with a 291.58 total to win his nation's first-ever figure skating gold, while Japan's Kagiyama Yuma (silver) and Sato Shun (bronze) completed the podiu for the third straight Games with two Japanese medalists.
Norway's Johannes Høsflot Klæbo delivered the day's other headline by winning the men's 10km cross-country freestyle to claim his third gold of these Games and eighth career Olympic gold - tying the all-time Winter Olympic record shared by fellow Norwegians Bjørn Dæhlie, Marit Bjørgen, and Ole Einar Bjørndalen. France's Quentin Fillon Maillet took biathlon 10km sprint gold, while Britain's Matt Weston won skeleton gold - the first individual Winter Olympic gold for a British man since Robin Cousins at Lake Placid 1980.
MEDAL COUNT AFTER DAY 7
Norway 8-5-5 (18) · Italy 6-3-9 (18) · USA 4-7-3 (14) · Japan 3-5-6 (14) · France 4-4-1 (9) · Sweden 4-3-1 (8) · Switzerland 4-1-2 (7) · Australia 2-2-1 (5). 51 of 116 events completed.
04
Day 7 Golds: Totsuka, Baff, Jílek, Weston and More
Olympics
Japan's Totsuka Yuto was crowned men's snowboard halfpipe champion with a dominant second-run score of 95.00, denying Australia's Scotty James an elusive gold - the four-time world champion settled for his second consecutive Olympic silver with 93.50. Australia's Josie Baff won women's snowboard cross gold in a tight finish over Czechia's Eva Adamczyková, with Italy's Michela Moioli taking bronze for the hosts. Czech teenager Metoděj Jílek, just 19, stunned the speed skating world by winning the men's 10,000m in 12:33.43.
The day was a shutout for Team USA, who failed to add to their 14-medal haul despite having three riders in the men's halfpipe final and Malinin as the figure skating favorite. The Americans' best remaining medal hopes center on Jordan Stolz in speed skating and the women's hockey team, who thumped Italy 6–0 in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals.
LATAM ANGLE
No Latin American athletes medaled on Day 7. With the Serie de las Américas now concluded, the region's sports attention pivots firmly to the WBC countdown - now 20 days from first pitch. Several players from Venezuela's champion Magallanes squad are expected on the Venezuelan WBC roster.
05
NHL Stars Shine as Olympic Hockey Heats Up
Olympics
The first Olympic hockey tournament featuring NH players since Sochi 2014 continued to deliver. Canada demolished Switzerland 5–1 behind the newly formed superline of Nathan MacKinnon, Connor McDavid, and 20-year-old Macklin Celebrini, who combined for eight points. Sidney Crosby scored his first goal of these Games, and Canada clinched Group A to earn a bye into the quarterfinals. The game was marred by a serious injury to Switzerland's Kevin Fiala, who was stretchered off the ice after tangling with Tom Wilson - medical exams revealed a lower leg injury ruling him out of the Olympics.
Finland avenged their tournament-opening upset by Slovakia with a 4–1 victory over Sweden in a Group B clash of Nordic heavyweights. Slovakia continued their impressive run by edging host Italy 3–2, while Czechia beat France 6–3 in Group A. After Day 3 of the preliminary round, Canada and Slovakia remain the only unbeaten teams.
KEY STAT
Canada have now won 12 straight games in Olympics featuring NHL players. Celebrini became just the third teenager to score in consecutive Olympic games involving NHLers, joining Evgeni Malkin (2006) and Olli Määttä (2014).
06
Ice Dance Scandal: ISU Defends French Judge as Chock Calls for Reform
Olympics
The ISU issued a statement Friday defending the scoring of the Olympic ice dance competition, despite growing backlash over the role of French judge Jezabel Dabouis in deciding the gold medal. Dabouis favored France's Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Guillaume Cizeron over Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates by nearly eight points in the free dance - a margin so large that removing her score alone would have flipped the result. The French duo won gold by 1.43 points overall despite visible errors in their twizzle sequences.
Chock responded by calling for judges to be better vetted, saying the lack of scoring transparency does a disservice to the sport. The controversy also spotlighted the off-ice drama surrounding the French team: Cizeron's former partner Gabriella Papadakis has publicly accused him of controlling behavior, while Beaudry's ex-partner Nikolaj Sørensen faces a pending sexual assault case.
CONTEXT
Chock and Bates are three-time reigning world champions and won team event gold earlier in these Games. They are considering an appeal. The 2026 World Figure Skating Championships in Prague next month could serve as a rematch.
07
WBC Watch: Cuba–Nicaragua Prep Series in Jeopardy, 20 Days to Go
Baseball
With 20 days until the World Baseball Classic's first pitch, a planned four-game exhibition series between Cuba and Nicaragua in Managua is reportedly in jeopardy due to flight logistics and visa complications. Cuba's participation in the WBC itself also faces uncertainty - the team needs U.S. visas to enter Puerto Rico for Pool A, and recent denials of Cuban delegation visas for other sporting events have raised alarm.
Elsewhere in WBC preparation, Japan announced the call-up of pitcher Chihiro Sumida to their roster, while Mexico's José Urquidy was ruled out and replaced by Roel Ramírez. The FOX/FS1/Tubi broadcast schedule for the tournament was finalized this week, confirming extensive coverage of all pool games and knockout rounds. Pool play opens March 5 in Tokyo and March 6 in Miami, Houston, and San Juan.
LATAM ANGLE
Five Latin American nations play in Pool A (San Juan): Puerto Rico, Cuba, Colombia, Panama, and Canada. Pool D (Miami) features Dominican Republic, Venezuela, and Nicaragua. The top two Americas finishers qualify for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
08
Looking Ahead: Saturday–Sunday February 14–15
Preview
|DAY 8
| Winter Olympics - Medal events continue
Men's Alpine giant slalom (Braathen, Odermatt), Jordan Stolz in speed skating, women's hockey semis. Hockey: Sweden vs Slovakia, Finland vs Italy.
|SUN
| Paulistão - Final Round (Rd 8)
All matches 20:30 BRT. Corinthians at São Bernardo, Palmeiras vs Guarani. 4 QF spots + 1 relegation spot still open.
|SUN
| Campeonato Carioca - Quarterfinals begin
Botafogo vs Flamengo is the marquee tie.
|SUN
| Olympics - Klæbo chases record in 4×7.5km relay
Norway heavily favored. A win would give Klæbo his 9th career Olympic gold - sole all-time record.
|MAR 5
| WBC Pool C opens in Tokyo
Japan, South Korea, Australia, Chinese Taipei, Czechia. Pools A/B/D begin March 6. 20 days out.
09
Paulistão Final Round: Sunday Decides Quarterfinals and Relegation
Football
The Campeonato Paulista heads into its decisive final round on Sunday with Novorizontino, Palmeiras, RB Bragantino, and Portuguesa already through to the quarterfinals. Four more spots remain open, with Corinthians, Guarani, Botafogo-SP, and São Paulo currently in the top eight and controlling their own destinies. Santos, Mirassol, São Bernardo, and Primavera all still have mathematical chances but need results elsewhere to go their way.
At the bottom, Ponte Preta are already relegated. Five clubs - Velo Clube, Noroeste, Primavera, São Bernardo, and Mirassol - enter the final day fighting to avoid the second drop spot. All round-eight matches kick off simultaneously at 20:30 BRT on Sunday.
KEY MATCH
Corinthians travel to São Bernardo needing a result to guarantee qualification. The defending Paulistão champions sit 5th with 11 points. A loss combined with other results could see them miss the quarterfinals entirely.
10
Serie de las Américas Recap: The Full Tournament in Numbers
Baseball
The second edition of the Serie de las Américas wrapped up Friday after nine days of action at Estadio Monumental Simón Bolívar and Estadio Fórum La Guaira. Seven nations competed in a full round-robin before semifinals, with the tournament producing consistently high-scoring games and several dramatic finishes. Gabriel Lino, the Venezuelan-born catcher who reinforced Colombia's Caimanes, was the tournament's home run leader and emerged as the standout individual performer - his ninth-inning two-run blast in the semifinal against Panama was one of the moments of the event.
Former MLB players Renato Núñez, Rougned Odor, and Hernán Pérez anchored Venezuela's offense, while Cuba used the tournament as key preparation for the WBC. The Estadio Monumental hosted strong crowds throughout, particularly for Venezuela's late-tournament surge, validating the country's decision to create the event as an alternative to the Caribbean Series from which they were excluded.
CONTEXT
The Serie de las Américas was created after Venezuela was stripped of 2026 Caribbean Series hosting rights due to geopolitical tensions. Panama won the inaugural edition in 2025 in Nicaragua. With WBC Pool A in San Juan featuring Cuba, Colombia, and Panama, three of the four semifinalists continue their international campaigns next month.
