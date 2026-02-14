403
Turkish Airlines Adds 500 Jets to Service
(MENAFN) Turkish Airlines welcomed its 500th aircraft into service, a specially adorned Airbus A350 featuring images of the carrier's 100,000 current and former employees across its fuselage, capping off the airline's 2025 expansion drive.
Thursday's ceremonial unveiling at Istanbul Airport drew aviation executives, airline personnel, industry leaders, and children of fallen soldiers representing all 81 Turkish provinces.
The wide-body jet, christened "TK Aile"—Turkish for "family"—and registered as C-LHH, was showcased through a promotional film during the presentation.
Carrier chairman Ahmet Bolat characterized the 500th plane as the culmination of 93 years of collective dedication, resilience, and shared expertise built by successive generations of aviation professionals.
Bolat highlighted the airline's remarkable trajectory from operating just 65 aircraft in 2003 to now serving 356 destinations spanning six continents with a fleet exceeding 500 planes.
The executive stressed the milestone represents the launch of a "second 500" expansion phase rather than a conclusion to the fleet's growth.
Bolat underscored the company's ambition to position Türkiye as a global aviation hub, targeting a 1,000-aircraft fleet by 2036 as part of the nation's broader transportation strategy.
Following formalities, the commemorative "TK 500" flight departed Istanbul Airport carrying invited dignitaries and stakeholders.
Mid-flight, the aircraft traced the numerals "500" across the sky, marking the symbolic transition into the carrier's next growth era.
