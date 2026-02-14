Vicky Kaushal Bows His Head To The Great Maratha Legacy As 'Chhaava' Turns 1

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Actor Vicky Kaushal bowed his head in gratitude to the great legacy of the Maratha empire as his acclaimed historic actioner, "Chhaava", completed one year of release on Saturday.

Marking the milestone on social media, he posted some BTS photos from Laxman Utekar's directorial.

"#1YearOfChhaava...I bow my head in gratitude to the great Maratha legacy and to all of you for celebrating it with us. Your love has truly been very special! (sic)," Vicky wrote on his Instagram.

He concluded the post with, "Jai Bhawani, Jai Shivarai", followed by a folded hands emoji.

"Chhaava" is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire, a character beautifully brought to life by Vicky.

The movie is a cinematic adaptation of the Marathi novel "Chhava" written by Shivaji Sawant.

Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the drama further saw some noteworthy performances of Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai (Sambhaji's wife), Akshaye Khanna as Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum (Aurangzeb's daughter).

"Chhaava" enjoys the tunes scored by music maestro A. R. Rahman with Saurabh Goswami looking after the camera work.

Manish Pradhan is on board the technical crew as the head of the editing department.

Previously, speaking about the movie, Vicky revealed that he poured his heart into every moment of the film.

“It's an honour to bring the legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj into every home. Chhaava has been a journey of courage and pride, and I poured my heart into every moment," he shared.

Rashmika also talked about her experience of playing Yesubai, saying, "Playing Maharani Yesubai in 'Chhaava' was an honour for me. She was a woman of immense strength, grace, and resilience, a true pillar beside Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bringing her story to the screen, especially in such a monumental historical drama, has been truly special.”