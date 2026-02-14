403
Bentley Emirates and Arcadia by Amna unveil “Essence in Motion,” a multi-sensory collaboration celebrating art, scent, and craft
(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE — February 12, 2026: Bentley Emirates, part of the Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, has partnered with UAE-born niche perfumery brand Arcadia by Amna to present Essence in Motion, an immersive, multi-sensory experience where scent, art, and landscape converge within the timeless setting of the Bentley Dubai showroom. Founded by UAE-born perfumer Amna Sultan Al Habtoor, Arcadia is rooted in storytelling and cultural collaboration.
At the heart of the collaboration is the unveiling of Arcadia’s Tokyo fragrance from the brand’s Travel Series. The fragrance is presented alongside original works by Japanese artist Jinya Yamakawa, including a Bentley Flying Spur adorned with a custom designed wrap, as well as a bespoke living Zen garden installation by renowned garden artisan Hiromi Inoue. These activations will be available for viewing at the Bentley Showroom on Sheikh Zayed Road from February 10 to 15.
Speaking on the collaboration, Amna Sultan Al Habtoor, Founder of Arcadia by Amna, said: “Essence in Motion is about translating emotion into form. By bringing together scent, art, and landscape within Bentley’s space, we wanted to create an experience that feels immersive, intentional, and deeply personal.”
Together, the elements form Essence in Motion, a curated journey that reflects Bentley Emirates’ continued support of creativity and cultural expression, extending the brand beyond automotive excellence into art, fragrance, and premium lifestyle.
Joseph Tayar, Director of Al Habtoor Motors Prestige Division, said: “This collaboration reflects Bentley Emirates’ commitment to supporting creative innovation and craftsmanship in all its forms and especially at a local level. Essence in Motion allows us to create a cultural moment that resonates beyond the showroom, offering our audiences a unique and memorable experience.”
The collaboration brings together shared values of craftsmanship, storytelling, and precision. Arcadia’s approach to fragrance as memory and emotion is mirrored in Bentley’s legacy of meticulous design, while the inclusion of Japanese artistic disciplines highlights a compelling narrative rooted in Emirati entrepreneurship.
Essence in Motion will be presented as an exclusive six-day showcase, offering visitors a rare opportunity to experience the intersection of perfumery, contemporary art, and landscape design.
