DP World Installs Essa Kazim As Chair, Yuvraj Narayan As CEO

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

DP World has announced a sweeping leadership change at the helm of its global logistics empire, elevating His Excellency Essa Kazim to chairman of the board and naming Yuvraj Narayan as group chief executive officer, following the resignation of long-time executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The appointments signal a strategic reset for the Dubai-based operator amid heightened scrutiny over its governance and reputation in global markets.

Kazim, a veteran figure in the emirate's financial sector and current governor of the Dubai International Financial Centre and chairman of Borse Dubai, will now preside over the board of one of the world's largest port and logistics groups. His career has spanned senior leadership roles across national institutions, with deep experience in financial oversight, economic policy and international investment strategy. Observers view his appointment as reinforcing corporate governance at a moment when DP World seeks to shore up confidence among investors and partners.

Narayan steps into the group's top executive role from his long-standing position as DP World's group chief financial officer, a post he has held since 2005. A qualified chartered accountant, he has been integral to the company's financial management, corporate finance initiatives and operational expansion across global markets. Narayan joined the company in 2004 and has led transformative efforts to bolster financial resilience and advance DP World's role as an integrated provider of end-to-end supply chain solutions.

The leadership reshuffle follows the abrupt departure of bin Sulayem, who had led DP World for decades as both chairman and chief executive, guiding its rise to a cornerstone of global trade networks. His exit came amid intense pressure after disclosures of correspondence between him and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein were made public, prompting reputational concerns and the suspension of new investments by major international partners. Those partners, including prominent institutional investors, have expressed a willingness to re-engage under the company's new leadership.

See also ADIA taps Australian assets for multibillion-dollar debt raise

DP World's statement emphasised that the new appointments align with its long-term strategy for sustainable growth and support for global trade and supply chain infrastructure. The company handles a significant share of global container traffic through its network of ports, terminals and logistics hubs spanning key regions from Europe to Asia, Africa and the Americas. Under Narayan's financial stewardship, DP World has pursued diversification of services and strengthening of operational discipline.

Market analysts note that the transition to Kazim and Narayan could ease tensions with institutional investors who had paused engagements in the wake of leadership turmoil. A UK development finance agency and Canada's second-largest pension fund had suspended planned investments amid concerns over governance, but both signalled intentions to resume cooperation after the leadership change was formalised. This renewed engagement is seen as crucial for funding infrastructure projects and port expansions, particularly in emerging markets where DP World has a strategic footprint.

Kazim's financial and regulatory background is expected to influence DP World's governance approach as it seeks to reinforce transparency and risk management practices. His role at the Dubai International Financial Centre has involved oversight of regulatory frameworks and financial services strategy, experience that could prove valuable as the company navigates external scrutiny and stakeholder expectations. Industry sources suggest that investors and partners are watching closely to see how these changes translate into long-term stability and strategic clarity for the company.

Narayan's elevation to CEO places him at the centre of operational strategy at a time when global supply chains face ongoing pressures from geopolitical shifts, trade realignments and fluctuating demand patterns. His track record in financial leadership and involvement in strategic initiatives positions him to steer DP World's efforts to capitalise on growth opportunities while managing cost efficiencies and expanding service offerings. Analysts highlight that maintaining momentum in technology adoption and logistics integration will be key priorities under his leadership.

See also Abu Dhabi forms L'IMAD to unify sovereign assets

Notice an issue? Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.