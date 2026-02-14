403
Romain Duguet Wins CSIO5* CISM Speed Stakes as Abu Dhabi Builds Towards Longines League of Nations™ Showdown
(MENAFN- Dark Horse Communications) Five-star speed honours decided ahead of the opening leg of the 2026 Longines League of Nations™ series
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – 13 February 2026
Five-star competition is building at Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club as Friday afternoon’s CSIO5* CISM Speed Stakes (1.50m) delivered a thrilling and technical contest ahead of the evening’s Longines League of Nations™ team competition. A field of 24 combinations came forward to tackle the speed and handiness track, where tight turns and a fast pace proved decisive.
The UAE’s Mohamed Hamad Ali Al Kirbi was second to go aboard Lyon van de Plataan, jumping one of the 8 clear rounds in 65.41s. He held the lead until the halfway point, when Swiss rider and Longines League of Nations™ team member Romain Duguet guided Bel Canto de Boguin to a faultless and fast clear in 63.36s to take the win. The Olympic rider made the course look effortless on Jean-Pierre Fasel’s scopey 15-year-old gelding, further underlining the pair’s form following their CSI5*-W victory in Basel last month.
Germany’s Wilm Vermeir entered the arena shortly afterwards, producing the fastest round of the class in 61.18s, but an unfortunate pole down added four seconds to his time for a total of 65.18s. That effort was enough to secure second place aboard Magic van’t Hulgenrode Z, relegating Al Kirbi to third, where he ultimately finished.
Speaking after his victory, Duguet said, “I’m really happy. He’s a lovely horse and we’ve been together for a long time now. He’s a fantastic partner and has won a lot of speed classes, so I’m very pleased with him today.” He went on to add, “The owners are here as well, so I’m especially happy for them. It’s always a pleasure to come to Abu Dhabi — the conditions are superb, the ground is perfect and the weather is fantastic. Everything is great, and I’m very happy to be back here after last year.”
Earlier in the day, the CSI2* Al Shira’aa Speed Stakes set a sharp early tempo, with 45 combinations coming forward to contest the against-the-clock format over a 1.40m track. Morocco’s Hicham Er-Radi, riding Ceika Malouine, set an early benchmark as the second pair to enter the arena, jumping a precise clear in 64.04s. Of the twelve clears that followed, no one could get close to the time set by the 36-year-old athlete and his talented mare, who claimed their first CSI2* win. The UAE’s Chef d’Equipe, British showjumping legend William Funnell, was hot on Er-Radi’s heels aboard Equine America Billy Picador, clear in 65.26s to take second, while Emirati talent Mabkhout Owaida Alkirbi, riding Al Shira’aa’s Casallcina Z, finished in third, a few seconds behind his trainer.
As daylight faded, attention shifted to the arena for the opening leg of the 2026 Longines League of Nations™ series. Spectators gathered for the course walk and official team parade, presented in a new and innovative format that brought riders closer to the crowd ahead of competition.
UAE Chef d’Equipe William Funnell acknowledged that the team’s build-up to the Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi leg had been mixed, but remained confident in his combinations.
“Our preparation has been slightly mixed,” said Funnell. “Two weeks ago, we had a very strong result in Sharjah, finishing second in the Nations Cup, just behind Germany. The Al Shira’aa horses were in excellent form, with a double clear from Abdullah Al Marri and consistent rounds of four and eight faults from the others. All three of our riders delivered counting scores, which was very encouraging.”
However, changes to the original line-up have presented additional challenges.
“Chacolou was originally selected for the LLN team, but unfortunately, he picked up a virus and was in hospital for two weeks on box rest and hand walking. After discussions with Abdullah Humaid Al Muhairi, his owner and rider, we felt there was no way he would be fit enough to compete at this level over two rounds, so we made the decision to replace him.”
Further complications arose on the eve of competition.
“Unfortunately, Sheikha Latifah’s horse banged herself overnight, and under LLN regulations we are not permitted to replace her with another rider. That means we will start with three riders instead of four, which does put us at a disadvantage in the first round as all three scores will count.”
Despite the setback, Funnell remains positive about the team’s mindset.
“It does add pressure, but that’s something we’ve been working on with the riders and our sports psychologist — how to handle those situations and perform under pressure. They’re in a good place mentally. We have three very good riders and three very good horses.”
He added that the format of the competition offers some reassurance.
“If we qualify for the second round, you drop one score anyway, so only three riders count at that stage. It’s really the first round where it’s most significant. Of course we’ll need a bit of luck, because all three scores have to count, but last year we finished second here and we’d love to be back on the podium again.”
The first round of the Longines League of Nations™ Abu Dhabi is getting underway at 18:30, with the top eight teams returning for the decisive second round at 21:20. A full report from tonight’s team competition, including results and rider reactions, will follow tomorrow morning.
Reigning series champions Great Britain line up alongside last year’s Abu Dhabi leg winners Ireland, joined by the UAE, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Brazil, Germany, Belgium, the USA, France and Italy.
With momentum building across the week, Saturday’s schedule is getting underway from 08:45 with the CSICh Cavalor Children’s Stakes (1.10m), followed by the CSI-J UAE Equestrian & Racing Federation Junior Stakes (1.25m), showcasing the next generation of talent.
The afternoon session features the CSI2* Equitrans Logistics Classic (1.35m) at 12:00 before the CSI2* Longines Grand Prix (1.45m) takes centre stage at 16:00, where qualified combinations will compete for podium honours and valuable FEI Longines Ranking points.
