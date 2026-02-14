403
Award Reflects State's Firm Commitment To Human Capital Investment: CEO Of Qatar Education Excellence Award To QNA
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) CEO of the Qatar Education Excellence Award, Maryam Abdullah Al Mohannadi, affirmed that the award represents a national project and a sustainable investment in human capital, noting that the growing interest of Qatari society in educational excellence aligns with the vision of the wise leadership, which provides the award's organizers with a renewed incentive to continue developing and elevating its standards an exclusive interview with the Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the award ceremony scheduled for Sunday, Al Mohannadi noted that the award represents an extension of a deep-rooted national approach to honoring knowledge that began with the launch of "Education Day" in 1962. She emphasized that the award's inception in 2006 served to develop this approach within an institutional framework based on clear competitive standards, thereby enhancing the sustainability of academic brilliance and keeping pace with the evolution of the state's educational system CEO of the Qatar Education Excellence Award praised the outcomes of the 19th edition of the award, which resulted in 108 winners out of 371 applicants. She considered these results a reflection of the growing demand for the award, the rising level of competitiveness and quality of submissions, and the positive momentum it has created within pedagogical and academic circles Mohannadi linked these outcomes to the general context of educational policies pursued by the state, particularly in the fields of developing and modernizing curricula, raising teacher efficiency, and creating educational environments supportive of academic achievement to ensure the sustainability of excellence across various educational stages. In this context, she explained that the higher education system in the country is witnessing remarkable development and includes diverse academic institutions, including branches of international universities, which contribute to supporting research and innovation and providing the labor market with national competencies indicated that since its launch, the award has contributed to embedding a culture of excellence within society, as the number of winners has exceeded 1,350. Furthermore, she noted the diversity of educational institutions to which the honorees belong, spanning government, private, and specialized schools, as well as civil and military universities, reflecting the broad base of academic distinction across all components of the educational system stressed that the award, in its essence, is not an end in itself but rather a milestone within a continuous educational journey that begins with the family as the primary nurturer of excellence and extends through school and university to active contribution in the national development process, which reinforces the responsibility of all partners in nurturing and supporting distinguished individuals in their subsequent stages the governance of the award, the CEO explained that the Qatar Education Excellence Award is granted according to clear competitive foundations and is subject to the supervision of a Board of Trustees chaired by HE the Minister of Education and Higher Education. Meanwhile, the executive body and its various committees work within this oversight framework to implement approved directives and ensure integrity, transparency, and the quality of outcomes the future vision of the award, she explained that the award has seen several updates, including the adoption of the new official name "Qatar Education Excellence Award," the launch of its enhanced visual identity, and an increase in the value of financial rewards in several categories. This is in addition to the introduction of three new categories that will be implemented starting from the 21st edition in 2028: the Educational Leader category, the Diploma Holders category, and the Educational Research category, as part of efforts to expand participation and strengthen the system of pedagogical excellence noted that the award represents one of the national tools supporting the achievement of the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 by investing in human capital, developing leadership capabilities, encouraging creativity and innovation, and building educational institutions capable of preparing Qatari citizens for the future CEO of the Qatar Education Excellence Award concluded her interview with QNA by emphasizing that honoring distinguished individuals embodies the state's commitment to developing quality education and building national capacities. She stressed that the continued patronage of the wise leadership for the award reflects a firm conviction that today's world requires investing in excellence and building national competencies. QNA 0758 GMT 2026/02/14
