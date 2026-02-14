Kabul Rent Hikes Spark Complaints Moj Warns Of Legal Action

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Some residents in Kabul have complained about arbitrary increases in house rents by landlords, in violation of a decision by the Joint Committee for Rent Control. The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has warned that violators will face legal action.

On 9 September 2025, the ministry announced that the Joint Committee for Rent Control had decided all real estate agents were obliged not to rent out houses above the designated amounts, allowing a maximum increase of 10 percent compared to 1403.

The statement warned that any increase beyond this limit would result in legal prosecution.

Residents' complaints

Yar Mohammad Sultani, a resident of the fifth district of Kabul, told Pajhwok:“We rented a house for one year at 7,000afs, but now the landlord says we must pay 9,000afs or vacate the house. Finding a house is extremely difficult. We may be forced to pitch a tent if this continues.”

He said the landlord had raised the rent by more than 28 percent, contrary to the committee's decision.

According to Sultani, rental contracts in Kabul are typically annual, yet some landlords demand increases or evictions before contracts expire.

He added that the owner of their apartment block had increased another neighbour's rent from 9,000 to 11,000 afghanis and threatened eviction if the new amount was not paid.

Sultani, who has shared his complaint on Facebook, explained that neither he nor his neighbour had yet filed a formal complaint but hoped authorities would address the issue.

Muska Asil, a resident of the Guzargah area, reported a similar experience.“We rented an apartment for 10,000afs at the end of last year, but recently the landlord increased it by 2,000afs and told us to leave if we do not pay. It is winter, and we do not know what to do,” she said, adding that the increase amounted to 20 percent.

Miska was asked whether they had informed the owner of their block that this rent increase was against the Joint Committee's decision.

He said:“We told him, but he didn't agree. We even asked him at least not to raise the rent during the winter so that we could look for a house in the spring, but he refused, and we had no choice but to spend the three winter months like this and see what we could do in the spring.”

She added that the landlord ignored their objections, even after they requested the increase be delayed until spring.

Mohammad Ahmadi, another resident, said he had secured a house in Dasht-i-Barchi's Anchi-Baghbanan area five years ago by paying 500,000 afghanis as a mortgage, but the owner recently asked him to vacate.

He alleged that some landlords were exploiting the return of migrants to raise rents. According to reports, more than two million Afghan migrants have returned from Iran and Pakistan over the past year.

Ahmadi has complained about the economic problems and is asking the government to stop these excessive charges.

Syed Akram, owner of Toofani Real Estate in Shahr-i-Naw, said his agency had never acted against the committee's decision and that people could file complaints with the MoJ or the Kabul Real Estate Union if violations occurred.

However, another agent, speaking on condition of anonymity, acknowledged that in some cases landlords rent out properties without registering them through agencies, while some agents may also commit violations.

Response from the Ministry of Justice

The MoJ has warned that offenders will be prosecuted. Barakatullah Rasooli, spokesman for the ministry, confirmed receiving complaints in recent days regarding landlords and agents acting contrary to the ministry's decision.

He added:“This indicates an abuse of the process of returning migrants to the country. Complaints have also been received that property owners have raised the rent for current tenants to unprecedented levels, which is likewise an exploitation of the current situation and people's vulnerabilities. If the officials of property transaction offices rent out properties to fellow citizens at prices higher than previously registered, or charge commissions in violation of regulations, the Ministry of Justice will take legal action against them.”

Rasooli added that tenants could formally lodge complaints with the ministry if landlords arbitrarily increased rents, and that violators would be pursued in coordination with security institutions.

hz/sa