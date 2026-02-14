Bangladesh: Post-Poll Violence Leaves One Dead, Dozens Injured Jamaat Cries Foul After BNP Win

MENAFN - IANS) Dhaka, Feb 14 (IANS) With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) set to form the next government in Bangladesh following a decisive victory in the 13th Parliamentary election, the radical Islamist party Jamaat-e-Islami alleged that the results in some constituencies were rigged, local media reported.

Addressing a press conference at the party office in Dhaka, Jamaat Chief Shafiqur Rahman claimed that since Friday night, residences of leaders and workers of the Jamaat-led 11-party electoral alliance have come under attack in several parts of the country.

He warned of taking tough measures if these issues are not addressed within a specified time, Bangladesh's leading Bengali daily Prothom Alo reported.

Commenting on the election outcome, Rahman said, "If the result of elections occurs normally, there are usually no major objections. Everyone generally accepts it. But if there is any major discrimination or irregularities, then naturally it raises questions. Despite our positive view yesterday, today, in different parts of Bangladesh, the houses of the workers, supporters, agents and voters of the 11-party electoral alliance are being attacked, individuals are assaulted, houses are being set on fire."

"We have enough observations and objections regarding those who got the majority of seats in the elections; no matter how they got them, they will have to take the responsibility. Peace and order in the country will be maintained - if they form the government, it is their responsibility. But what are these signs now? They have to be stopped now. If they are not stopped yet, we will be forced to make a decision," he added.

At least one person was killed and 36 others injured in post-election violence across Bangladesh between Thursday night and Friday evening, amid allegations of clashes within parties, attacks by rival groups, and vandalism.

During the clash between rival factions affiliated with the BNP in Sadar Upazila of Munshiganj district, a young man was beaten to death, Bangladesh's leading newspaper, The Daily Star, reported.

The deceased, 30-year-old Md Jasim Nayeb, a supporter of an independent candidate and expelled BNP district member secretary Md Mohiuddin, was critically injured in the violence on Friday afternoon and succumbed to his injuries at Dhaka Medical College Hospital in the evening.

According to police, previous disputes between rival groups in the area flared into a violent confrontation over election-related issues, during which Jasim was hit on the head with a sharp weapon, leaving him gravely injured.

With BNP's chairperson Tarique Rahman now set to lead Bangladesh -- experts warn that the nation faces a massive challenge of overcoming the unrest and rising Islamist extremism that marked the 18-month tenure of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.