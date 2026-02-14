Shahid Kapoor's 'O'romeo' Opens Slow, Earns Rs 9.01 Crore On Day 1

Shahid Kapoor and Vishal Bhardwaj's latest collaboration 'O'Romeo' kickstarted its box office business on a "slow note", as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film earned Rs 9.01 crore on its opening day.

Box Office Performance and Weekend Outlook

Taran Adarsh hopes that collections could improve on Saturday due to Valentine's Day, but with the India-Pakistan match on Sunday, business may fluctuate. ''#ORomeo opened on a slow note, though collections multiplied as the day progressed - particularly during the evening and night shows... Urban centres have performed comparatively better. The film must witness solid growth on Saturday and Sunday to show better weekend results. Valentine's Day is expected to boost Saturday footfalls, but the high-voltage #INDvsPAK cricket match on Sunday evening could dent collections. #ORomeo [Week 1] Fri ₹ 9.01 cr. #India biz | Official Nett BOC | #Boxoffice," Adarsh posted on X.

About 'O'Romeo' and Cast

'O' Romeo' marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after 'Kaminey', 'Haider', and 'Rangoon'.

Earlier in the morning, Shahid shared several stills from the film and wished everyone a Happy Valentine's Day. "Here's to love in all its forms. Happy Valentine's day. WORLD OF OROMEO is in theatres. See you in the cinemas," he wrote on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Vikrant Massey, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia in key roles. (ANI)

