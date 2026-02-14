Iran Releases Head Of Reform Front On Bail

Judicial sources said the release followed legal procedures allowing temporary freedom pending further investigation, though authorities have not publicly detailed possible charges.

The report, published by ISNA citing judicial authorities, confirmed the release on Saturday following days of uncertainty surrounding their detention.

Lawyer Hojjat Kermani said those freed include reformist leader Azar Mansouri, political activist Javad Emam, and veteran figure Ebrahim Asgharzadeh.

Kermani added that authorities have not informed the defense team about possible charges, leaving uncertainty about further legal action against the released figures.

The releases come as authorities continue efforts to contain widespread unrest through mass arrests and security measures following months of nationwide protests.

US-based rights monitor HRANA reports tens of thousands of arrests during recent unrest, with casualty figures continuing to draw international concern.