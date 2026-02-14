“No Politics Around Imran Khan's Treatment,” KP CM Issues Stern Warning

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

The Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sohail Afridi, has said that Imran Khan's health is more important than politics and that no political opinions or actions will be tolerated in this matter.

He said the entire nation holds love and strong emotions for Imran Khan, and he fully understands the grief and anger currently being felt. However, he added that these emotions should become a source of strength rather than weakness.

Sohail Afridi clarified that Imran Khan is a former and current Prime Minister of Pakistan and the lifetime chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and that making light of his health is unforgivable.

He said ensuring the best possible medical treatment is the top priority, which will be carried out under the supervision of a personal physician and with the confidence of the family.

The Chief Minister appealed to party workers to remain peaceful without any official call and to support fellow workers nearby.

He warned that certain opponents and disruptive elements may attempt to sabotage protests.

All workers were urged not to believe negative or false propaganda unless the news is confirmed by the family or the party.

He assured the public that Imran Khan's treatment would be completed as soon as possible and that full security arrangements would also be ensured during the process.

According to the order of the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, the treatment must be completed by February 16.