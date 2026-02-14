Polo: Jaipur Stage Dramatic Late Comeback To Enter Sirmour Cup Final

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 14 (IANS) Jaipur Polo Team produced a stirring late comeback to secure a thrilling 10–9 victory over Vimal Arion Achievers in the Raffles Sirmour Cup, overturning a two-goal deficit in the closing stages to seal a place in the tournament final.

The contest began with Vimal Arion Achievers applying early pressure. Jaipur trailed 1–2 at the end of the first chukker but responded with greater composure and sharper coordination in the second, edging ahead 3–2 by halftime as their attacking combinations began to click.

Jaipur were at their dominant best in the third chukker. Quick ball movement, controlled build-up play and clinical finishing saw them surge ahead to a commanding 7–4 lead. Lance Watson spearheaded the charge with decisive strikes, while Manuel Fernandez Llorente provided crucial support in attack.

Momentum shifted in the fourth and fifth chukkers as Vimal Arion Achievers mounted a determined comeback. Capitalising on key opportunities, they narrowed the gap and moved ahead 9–7 by the end of the fifth chukker, setting up a tense final period.

The sixth chukker delivered high drama. Jaipur raised the intensity, tightened their defence and pressed relentlessly in attack. Demonstrating resilience under pressure, they struck three decisive goals while shutting out their opponents, completing a remarkable turnaround to clinch a 10–9 victory and confirm their spot in the Raffles Sirmour Cup final.

Lance Watson led Jaipur's scoring effort with five goals, while Manuel Fernandez Llorente contributed four in an influential performance. HH Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur added one goal, as the team combined experience and attacking flair to seal a memorable win at a crucial stage of the competition.

Earlier this week, Jaipur Polo Team capped off a strong campaign in the Kognivera Cup with a composed 5–2 victory over V Polo in the final to secure their seventh title of the season.