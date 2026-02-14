403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Major Water Leak at Louvre Forces Closure of Exhibition Rooms
(MENAFN) The Louvre Museum has closed multiple exhibition rooms following a “major water leak” that reportedly affected several artworks, according to reports.
The leak, described by museum technicians as an “emergency situation,” occurred overnight between Thursday and Friday in Room 707, also known as the Duchatel Room, on the first floor of the Denon wing.
This room contains 15th- and 16th-century pieces, including Christ Blessing, Savior of the World by Bernardino Luini and Calvary with Saint Dominic in Prayer by Fra Angelico. It also houses the 19th-century painting The Triumph of French Painting: Apotheosis of Poussin, Le Sueur and Le Brun by Charles Meynier.
The incident was discovered late Thursday night and initially classified as a technical issue before being elevated to an emergency. The water appears to have originated from the floor above, possibly due to a malfunctioning pipe.
As a precaution, scaffolding has been erected, and museum notices indicate that Rooms 706 to 708, including the Salon Carré, remain closed indefinitely. The ceiling in the affected area has suffered significant damage, necessitating the shutdown.
A source noted that some artworks were “apparently damaged,” though specialists have been called in to evaluate the full extent of any impact.
The leak, described by museum technicians as an “emergency situation,” occurred overnight between Thursday and Friday in Room 707, also known as the Duchatel Room, on the first floor of the Denon wing.
This room contains 15th- and 16th-century pieces, including Christ Blessing, Savior of the World by Bernardino Luini and Calvary with Saint Dominic in Prayer by Fra Angelico. It also houses the 19th-century painting The Triumph of French Painting: Apotheosis of Poussin, Le Sueur and Le Brun by Charles Meynier.
The incident was discovered late Thursday night and initially classified as a technical issue before being elevated to an emergency. The water appears to have originated from the floor above, possibly due to a malfunctioning pipe.
As a precaution, scaffolding has been erected, and museum notices indicate that Rooms 706 to 708, including the Salon Carré, remain closed indefinitely. The ceiling in the affected area has suffered significant damage, necessitating the shutdown.
A source noted that some artworks were “apparently damaged,” though specialists have been called in to evaluate the full extent of any impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment