Santhosh Prathap-Starrer 'Signal At 11.30' First Look Released

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) The makers of director Malarvizhi Natesan's upcoming thriller 'Signal at 11.30', featuring actors Santhosh Prathap and Bhavya Trikha in the lead, have now released the first look poster of the film.

The film's first look, marked by emotional intensity and a cryptic design, delivers an immediate visual impact with a strong attention-grabbing appeal. The first look was unveiled recently in Chennai amidst great fanfare at a reputed college.

Reflecting on the significance of the title, director-producer Malarvizhi Natesan said,“It is too early to reveal any spoilers. However, the story revolves around the protagonist's unprecedented encounter at 11.30 p.m. at a signal, and how that singular moment transforms the trajectory of his life.”

Malarvizhi Natesan, who has also produced the film with Dr. Shivani Subramani, said,“When the core idea of 'Signal at 11.30' was conceptualised, it instantly captivated us. What began as a casual exchange of thoughts soon evolved into a compelling creative journey. As the script's final draft was locked, the protagonist's characterisation left us deeply contemplative about its emotional layers. We envisioned someone with a heroic appeal, yet possessing a face capable of conveying profound emotional depth. We believed Santhosh Prathap would impeccably embody this role, as he naturally carries these attributes. Notably, he has delivered some of his finest acting nuances in this film."

The director was all praise for the other members of the cast as well. She said, "It has been an absolute pleasure collaborating with talented actors such as Bhavya Trikha, Poojitha Ponnada, Jayaprakash, Munishkanth, and others."

Stating that the film's technical team was a big pillar of strength, Malarvizhi Natesan said, "Our technical team has been a formidable pillar, significantly elevating the script into a thoroughly satisfying cinematic experience. D Imman sir has scored the music while Raja Bhattacharjee has handled cinematography. Editing for the film has been overseen by R. Kalaivanan while choreography is by Sherif."