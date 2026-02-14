'Battle Of Galwan': Romantic Track 'Main Hoon' Ft Salman Khan Out

Marking Valentine's Day, a romantic track 'Main Hoon' from Salman Khan-starrer 'Battle of Galwan' was unveiled on Saturday morning.

As per the makers, 'Main Hoon', which is picturised with Salman and Chitrangda Singh, perfectly embodies the "love within a relationship, from moments of togetherness and laughter shared with family to the inevitable transition into solitude and silent longing." Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Ayan Lall, the track tenderly portrays the contrast in the life of a soldier's family, the warmth of happy days spent at home, followed by the quiet ache of separation when duty calls. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

More About 'Battle of Galwan'

Battle of Galwan is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia at the helm directing the movie.

Earlier in January, the makers of the movie unveiled another song, "Maatrubhumi", giving fans a first look at the emotional side of the war drama. Composed by Himesh Reshammiya, with lyrics written by Sameer Anjaan, the song is sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The music and vocals aim to evoke strong patriotic emotions.

The film's teaser was released in December last year and gave a glimpse of Salman's character, who portrays an Indian Army officer. The teaser shows him with a serious and restrained expression. The visuals depict rough terrain, cold weather, and close combat, offering a preview of the challenges soldiers face at high altitudes.

The 'Battle of Galwan' is based on the Galwan Valley clash between India and China in 2020. The movie will be released on April 17.

