MP CM Mohan Yadav Attends Kanya Vivah Mahotsav At Bageshwar Dham

CM Attends Mass Wedding at Bageshwar Dham

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav attended the Saptam Kanya Vivah Mahotsav at Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Gadha, Chhatarpur. Bageshwar Dham Peethadheesh Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri said, "This is a very unprecedented example being presented in the whole of India. This seventh grand festival of Kanya Mahotsav is a unique initiative through which poor girls are settled, with donations received through the donation boxes of the Bageshwar Dham temple."

He further said, "This is an unprecedented work in itself, setting an example in the country. Bageshwar Dham is becoming a wonderful centre of faith and the world's Sanatan culture..." The Saptam Kanya Vivah Mahotsav is organised to solemnise the marriages of underprivileged girls, with financial support provided through temple donations.

Preparations Begin for Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain

Earlier, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of the Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,133.67 crore to ensure adequate drinking water supply for the upcoming Simhastha-2028 in Ujjain.

Simhastha is a Hindu religious festival held every 12 years in the Ujjain district of Madhya Pradesh. Also known as the Ujjain Simhastha Kumbh, the previous Simhastha was held in 2016.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated and performed bhoomi-pujan of 11 development works worth approximately Rs 47.23 crore, according to an official release.

CM Yadav on Ujjain's Development

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yadav said, "With the blessings of Mokshadayini Maa Shipra, Ujjain is now preparing for Simhastha-2028. With the blessings of Lord Mahakal, the Bhoomi-Pujan of the Hariyakhedi Water Augmentation Project, being constructed at a cost of Rs 1,133.67 crore for the preparations of Simhastha, has been performed."

He added, "This project will ensure the availability of pure drinking water for devotees and citizens during Simhastha-2028, while also guaranteeing long-term water supply to every household in the city. The efficient management of Simhastha in Ujjain will enhance the pride of the entire state."

New Ayurveda Institute Announced

The Chief Minister also announced the establishment of a Dhanvantari Institute of Ayurveda in Ujjain. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would soon announce a major initiative in Ayurveda education and treatment.

CM Yadav appreciated Akashvani Ujjain for broadcasting programmes related to Baba Mahakal and said it is a matter of pride that local youth are showcasing their talent through Akashvani. He added that news related to Simhastha would also reach the masses through this medium.

